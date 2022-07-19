GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Monday approved a new flood resilience plan aimed at identifying strategies to improve the city's flood resilience heading into the future.
Helping to present the new Goshen Flood Resilience Plan was Aaron Sawatsky Kingsley, director of the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience.
“The historic flooding of 2018, as we all recall, this was the real impetus for us to look at creating a flood resilience plan,” Sawatsky Kingsley said. “We all have a lot of memories from those several days, and then the weeks and months that followed recovering from that historic flooding.
“But it is also important to remember that flooding is a chronic issue for us here in Goshen,” he added. “Our first good record-keeping of flooding in Goshen began in 1924 with the installation of a river gauge. So, that’s almost 100 years ago.”
Along those lines, Sawatsky Kingsley noted that both the volume and the incidence of flooding in Goshen has been increasing since roughly the 1970s.
“That’s important,” he said, “because it echoes the climate change projections about the increasing incidence in volume of flooding that we can expect in the Midwest in the century ahead of us.”
PLAN SUMMARY
The new plan, which has been in the works since 2020 and tops out at over 130 pages, was prepared for the city by Indianapolis-based Christopher B. Burke Engineering LLC in cooperation with numerous city departments.
“This is a playbook of the best adaptive plays that we know of right now, and that we feel can, over time, as we’re able to bring them into being, help us to prepare and help individuals in our community to be as prepared as possible for the projected flooding that we expect,” Sawatsky Kingsley said.
According to the plan, climate change projections suggest that floods will intensify in most regions of the United States moving forward, especially in the Midwest and Northeast.
“These trends are creating a sense of urgency among communities to look for better ways to deal with flooding and build flood resilience, particularly in states like Indiana that are expected to experience increased flooding in the future,” the plan notes. “Flood resilience is the ability to prepare and plan for, absorb, recover from, and more successfully adapt to adverse flood events. This flood resilience plan identifies smart growth strategies to improve flood resilience in the city of Goshen.”
TWO-PRONGED APPROACH
The approach utilized in the plan is two-pronged, with the first using land-use planning policies to direct growth, economic development and capital improvement projects to areas that are less vulnerable to flooding with the goal of preventing the problem from spreading and getting worse.
The plan’s second prong involves implementing projects to protect the people and critical assets that already exist in the city's vulnerable flood risk areas.
“This planning effort may challenge local leaders, decision-makers and stakeholders to think differently about how to grow and develop, while at the same time become resilient to the floods that have previously devastated the city of Goshen,” the plan states. “This approach recognizes that the city may not be able to mitigate the increasing extreme rainfall events we have been experiencing from climate change, and which are forecasted to further intensify into the foreseeable future.
“The plan does, however, emphasize strategies to adapt to the unavoidable climate change impacts through adoption and implementation of appropriate flood resilience strategies,” the plan continues. “This will result in the most immediately achievable and sustainable positive outcome for the city.”
SIX PLANNING AREAS
As designed, the flood resilience strategies outlined in the plan are grouped by overall, citywide strategies and into six different planning areas defined by the geographic regions of a river valley.
“Such citywide strategies include updating and synchronizing plans, policies and regulations,” the plan notes. “These consist of enhancements to the comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance, city code and stormwater ordinance. Improving risk communication, education, and outreach is discussed, as well as evaluating the effectiveness of the stormwater utility to fund capital projects.”
A breakdown of the six flood resilience areas outlined in the plan include:
• The river corridor impact area, which is the floodway and/or fluvial erosion hazard area, whichever is larger;
• The undeveloped high hazard/flood storage area defined as the undeveloped land in the floodway fringe;
• The moderate flood hazard area which incorporates the 0.2% annual exceedance probability or 500-year flood zone;
• The vulnerable developed area comprised of existing developed land in the special flood hazard area;
• The safer area outside the floodplain all together and within the city’s planning jurisdiction; and
• The watershed or entire drainage area.
“The flood resilience strategies identified for the six flood resilience planning areas include protecting open, undeveloped land in the river corridor and floodway fringe and, where development is unavoidable in the floodway fringe, require compensatory flood storage,” the plan states. “Strategies for vulnerable developed areas include preparing a flood response plan and stormwater master plan, as well as relocating and/or buying out structures, floodproofing and bringing nonconforming uses into compliance.”
All of those strategies, the plan concludes, are being pursued with the ultimate goal of guiding growth and development, and critical facilities, to safer areas outside known flood hazard areas, and encouraging cooperation and partnerships throughout the watershed to slow, spread and infiltrate floodwater.
A WORK IN PROGRESS
While the new Goshen Flood Resilience Plan was officially approved by the council Monday, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman made a point of noting that, moving forward, the plan will be utilized more as an adaptable guide that can be updated and changed, rather than a fixed and unyielding document.
“There are actions that you’ll have to take outside of this to make changes to some of this, and what we’re asking,” Stutsman said. “And in those discussions, we may tweak it a little bit. We may make it a little stronger, or we might decide that we’re going to pull back a little bit for our community. But this is a good plan to really guide us and keep us talking about this important topic.”
Sawatsky Kingsley offered a similar sentiment.
“This is the list of best ideas, and best plays, that are available to us, and that we want to use as a guide,” he said.
The council's members agreed, and the new plan was approved in a vote of 6-0 in favor of passage.