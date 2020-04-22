GOSHEN — City Council members Tuesday approved the creation of a new position for the city whose primary responsibility will be to oversee the Community Development Block Grant program, or CDBG.
During their meeting, council members voted unanimously in favor of amending the city’s salary ordinance to include the new staff position, which will hold the title of “Community Development Specialist.”
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the new community development specialist will be responsible for administering the city’s CDBG program, as well as performing other related duties.
“The Community Development Block Grant is a program that is operated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that funds local community development activities,” Brinson told the council. “The goal of the CDBG program is to provide affordable housing, reduce poverty and support infrastructure development. The program is called a ‘block grant’ because, unlike other federal programs that are made for specific purposes, these funds can be used at the discretion of local government, provided strict federal rules are followed.”
Brinson noted the city is designated as an “entitlement” community by HUD, which means the city receives an annual block grant from the federal government. The amount of the annual allocation is determined by HUD through a complex formula that is based heavily on population and rates of poverty in the community, he explained.
“The 2020 allocation from HUD is $272,864, compared to $254,886 for the 2019 allocation. In addition, Goshen will be receiving $160,000 in funding under the CARES Act to supplement CDBG activities that are directly related to the coronavirus outbreak,” Brinson said. “These additional funds will require a new plan and will add grant management responsibilities that will be assigned to the community development specialist.
“Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator, has done an excellent job managing the CDBG program for the past 15 years,” Brinson added. “These grant administration duties are in addition to her other responsibilities, which include managing the Planning Office, providing staff support to the Plan Commission, serving as the city’s Floodplain Administrator and serving as a plan reviewer for the Tech Review process. As the city has seen a steady increase in development activity, she has consistently worked overtime to keep up with the workload.”
According to Brinson, based on development activity in 2019, it is estimated the new position will save the city approximately $15,000 in overtime wages per year.
“To create a more balanced workload, it is proposed that a new community development specialist position be created,” Brinson said of the need for the new position. “The community development specialist will be supervised by the planning and zoning administrator, but will take over the day-to-day responsibilities of managing the CDBG program, along with other related job duties.”
Referencing some of those related job duties, Brinson noted the new position will also serve as liaison to the city’s various neighborhood associations, and will work with neighborhood outreach staff from local nonprofit LaCasa Inc. to plan and implement neighborhood development strategies.
Additionally, the new position will serve as the city’s liaison to the Goshen Homeless Coalition, and will help to establish and maintain effective working relationships between the city and local organizations providing services for the city’s homeless population, Brinson explained.
“As we all recognize, we have a growing homeless issue that we want to stay connected with and support other organizations who are doing homeless outreach, so this person would also be a liaison to those organizations,” Brinson said.
According to Brinson, the new full-time position will be a grade 13, which has a midpoint salary of just more than $55,000 a year.
Brinson noted applications for the new position will soon be made available through the city’s Human Resources Department, 204 E. Jefferson St., or online at www.goshenindiana.org under the “Job Opportunities” link.
