GOSHEN — Plans for the creation of a new technical review fee for the city received approval by the Goshen City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, council members approved a new ordinance establishing a range of technical review fees for larger city projects such as commercial, industrial, multi-family and public/institutional projects.
Tuesday’s vote was not the first time the new technical review fee proposal had come before the council. During their Nov. 19 meeting, council members ultimately voted to table the discussion and revisit it during Tuesday’s meeting in order to allow city staff more time to review the language of the fee ordinance, which had some council members confused about exactly when, and how often, the new fee would be levied against future projects.
FAIRLY NEW
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the technical review process is something fairly new to Goshen, though it has been widely adopted by many other communities.
“It’s a process that is done administratively to review fairly complex commercial and industrial development projects,” Brinson said in introducing the tech review fee proposal during the council’s Nov. 19 meeting. “Prior to 2016 I believe, there was no tech review process, and the way it worked was, if you were developing a project in Goshen, you submitted all your site plans and all your details to six different departments, and each department then reviewed those plans, made comments back, etc. That created delays to projects, it created some confusion with inconsistencies, so this was an effort to bring everything together at one point of entry, a standardized application process, with all the criteria established upfront so anybody developing a project knew exactly what the expectations were.”
According to Brinson, the idea for the tech review process was actually the result of efforts by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce back in 2015, when the chamber brought together various city staff, the mayor, as well as area developers, builders and consultants to work together to craft the new procedure.
“During that time, we also talked about possibly introducing new technology that’s available to be able to bring this process online, so rather than bringing in big bundles of plans with huge amounts of paper, the thought was we can do this in a way that we can upload plans in a digital way, and review those plans, and get comments back to the design professionals so they can make the changes to get those plans in conformance with codes,” Brinson said, noting that it was from those discussions about technology that the idea for the new tech review fee originated. “At the time we discussed that, we said, ‘Would the developer/designer community be willing to help us offset the costs of implementing that new system?’, and we got positive feedback, we went forward, and we have built that system out now. So the online process is up and running, and we are now accepting plans through that new portal.”
THE FEE
According to Brinson, the new tech review process is designed to allow various city departments to review site plans for commercial, industrial, multi-family (three or more units) and public/institutional projects to verify the projects meet city and state developmental requirements. Smaller residential projects, and nonresidential projects affecting less than 500 square feet of property, are not currently subject to the tech review process.
Speaking to the need for the new fee, Brinson explained that collection of a fee for the technical review process is necessary to offset city expenses connected to the review process, including the hardware and software costs in implementing the city’s new online plan submittal and review system, which reportedly costs the city about $20,000 annually to maintain.
As approved, the new technical review fee will not be a “one size fits all” or flat fee, Brinson explained, noting that the plan will be to adjust the actual fee based upon the complexity of each project, which is determined by the number of blueprint pages submitted.
According to the ordinance, the new fee, which will be collected by the Goshen Engineering Department, will be based on the number of blueprint sheets submitted for the initial technical review, as well as the first resubmittal.
The current fee breakdown is as follows: five sheets or less, $250; six to 10 sheets, $300; 11 to 20 sheets, $350; 21 to 40 sheets, $400; 41 to 60 sheets, $450; and 61 sheets or more, $500 plus $5 per sheet after 61.
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
While generally supportive of the overall idea for the tech review fee, several council members during the council’s Nov. 19 meeting raised concerns related to the proposed ordinance’s language surrounding resubmittal review fees, or the additional fees charged for additional reviews that are required when multiple changes are submitted for technical review after the first resubmittal.
Per the approved ordinance, the resubmittal review fee will be $150 for the second resubmittal and each subsequent resubmittal after that.
For his part, council member Adam Scharf indicated that he felt the proposed resubmittal fee structure seemed excessive, particularly given that most projects will encounter numerous unexpected issues that will require additional submissions as the project gets underway.
“I mean, there’s a back and forth, you submit your plans, comments come back, you make changes, and that back and forth happens,” Scharf said during the Nov. 19 meeting. “What triggers the $150 fee for each additional time that happens? Is it only if it’s the developer’s fault, not the staff’s fault? Or if something was missed?”
Scharf also questioned whether the resubmittal review fees will only apply during the technical review phase, or if the fees will continue beyond a project’s groundbreaking.
LANGUAGE CLARIFIED
In responding to those concerns Tuesday, Brinson indicated that his understanding of the resubmittal review fees is that they would only apply while the tech review process is underway, and would end once a zoning clearance or building permit has been issued.
As such, it was suggested that additional, clarifying language be added as an amendment to Section 2 of the ordinance, which outlines the resubmittal review fee process, that reads: “The Resubmittal Review Fee will only apply to resubmittals that occur prior to the issuance of a zoning clearance and building permit.”
A majority of the council’s members agreed, and the clarifying language was added to the overall ordinance via amendment.
With that change, Section 2 of the ordinance read as follows:
“An additional fee shall be charged for additional reviews that are required when multiple changes are submitted for technical review after the first resubmittal. The Resubmittal Review Fee shall be $150 for the second and each subsequent resubmittal. The Resubmittal Review Fee will only apply to resubmittals that occur prior to the issuance of a zoning clearance and building permit.”
With the amendment approved, Councilman Mike Orgill then questioned whether the phrase “additional reviews that are required” listed in the first sentence of Section 2 would apply to those instances where a resubmittal is required due solely to staff error.
Brinson, responding to the question, indicated that he did not feel a resubmittal fee would be issued under such a circumstance.
However, for clarification’s sake, Scharf suggested Section 2 be further amended to include the following statement: “The resubmittal review fee shall not be charged if a resubmittal is necessitated solely due to staff oversight.”
The council’s members concurred, and a motion to add the additional statement via amendment was passed unanimously.
With no further amendments suggested, the council went on to pass the updated ordinance via unanimous votes on both first and second readings.
