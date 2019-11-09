GOSHEN — The county’s aging courthouse is about to get an overhaul to the tune of $200,000 following action by the Elkhart County Council Saturday morning.
At the meeting, council members approved a $200,000 additional appropriation request by County Administrator Jeff Taylor on behalf of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners to go toward much-needed repairs and upgrades to the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
“We need carpet, we need paint, we need bathroom remodeling, and this is just the start of an ongoing process that, as we identify cash available, we’re going to start getting these buildings maintained,” Taylor said of the request. “And this is not remodeling. This is just getting simple maintenance done. There’s a lot to be done, and this is just focused on the courthouse.”
COURTHOUSE SECURITY
In related action, council members Saturday approved a second $200,000 request by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners aimed at upgrading security at the courthouse and other county government buildings.
According to council member Randy Yohn, the desired upgrades include new door locks for the facilities, security cameras, etc.
“There’s been a study committee going on for quite some time looking at the security of our courthouses based on what’s going on nationally, and there have been some recommendations,” Yohn told the council. “The state of Indiana has created a court security recommendation that they’ve sent us, and in that there were some recommendations made on what we can do with our courthouse.”
Given the nature of the planned upgrades and their function related to security of the buildings, Yohn was reluctant to go into too much detail about exactly what will be purchased when it comes to the planned security upgrades, though he was adamant the upgrades are worth the cost.
“These things are necessary, the upgrades — I don’t want to go into too much detail about what we’re doing, because it gives away the secret — but a number of upgrades that will keep our courts, our judges and those people that serve the courts and use the courts safer. So that’s been chewed through a committee or two before it got to this point, and now this is the funding request for it."
Both the courthouse overhaul and security upgrade funding requests were approved unanimously.
HIGHWAY APPROPRIATIONS
The council also approved several appropriations for county highway projects and expenses. They included:
• $750,000 to make December’s principal and interest payments back to the Major Moves fund for the Six Span Bridge project on C.R. 17.
• $400,000 to make the December payments to Major Moves for the Kercher Road project.
• $48,500 to repair guardrails damaged in vehicle crashes as well for an annual contract with the Michiana Area Council of Governments to conduct traffic counts.
• $50,000 for storm water infrastructure repairs.
• $40,000 for labor costs for vehicle repairs.
• $60,000 to cover group health insurance costs for the rest of the year.
ADDITIONAL FUNDS
Other appropriation approvals Saturday included:
• A $250,000 loan to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office from the county’s Major Moves fund to update computers throughout the agency, including in offices, squad cars and the jail. The approval came with a recommendation to charge an interest rate of up to 2% on repaying the loan back to the Major Moves fund.
• $200,000 to help cover prescription costs for inmates in custody at the county jail.
• $110,000 to repair the roof of the Lincoln Center, which houses the Elkhart County Health Department.
• $150,000 for an ongoing, long-term project to upgrade information technology security for county government.
• $7,000 to cover overtime for IT staff for the rest of the year, and $9,000 to help fund a new systems analyst who will manage the county’s fiber network.
• $57,000 for a financial audit that’s underway on fees at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen.
• $200,000 to cover electricity costs, plus $42,000 for water and sewage costs for the rest of the year.
• $20,000 for laundry and custodial work for the rest of the year.
• $70,000 for the county parks department to repair the toe drain at the Goshen dam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.