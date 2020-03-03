GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a contract for more than $77,000 with Elkhart County government for animal control services for 2020.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the $77,644 payment is part of an ongoing countywide agreement that has been in place for many years which establishes Elkhart County government as the intermediary between the Elkhart County Humane Society and the city of Goshen, the city of Elkhart and the towns of Wakarusa, Middlebury and Bristol regarding animal control matters.
Through the agreement, officials in the various communities included in the agreement pay the county for their portion of animal control services for the designated year, and then county officials in turn use those funds to pay the Humane Society.
With the current agreement, the city of Elkhart is set to pay $126,500 in animal control costs for 2020, while Goshen will pay $77,644, Middlebury will pay $5,400, Wakarusa will pay $6,000 and Bristol will pay $4,000.
According to Stutsman, the differences in cost per participating community are determined by population.
