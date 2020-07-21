GOSHEN — City employees ordered to remain home due to concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure or transmission will now receive emergency paid leave following action Tuesday evening by the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to amend the city’s 2020 Compensation Ordinance to include the new language specifically referencing those employees who are ordered to remain home either due to having tested positive for COVID-19, while awaiting test results after having exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, or if someone in their immediate family has tested positive for the virus.
Council members in April had already voted to amend the city’s salary ordinance to include a new declared emergency paid leave policy for city employees.
As approved, the ordinance amendment added an additional section, Section 21, to the city’s salary ordinance, specifically outlining the city’s updated policy on declared emergency paid leave. The primary goal of the change was to provide paid leave for those city employees ordered to remain home in certain declared emergency circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new language, city employees ordered to remain home without work during a declared emergency will receive pay at the rate of 75% of their regular rate of pay for the hours allocated to declared emergency paid leave on their time card.
However, during Tuesday’s council meeting, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted that upon further review of the updated ordinance, it was discovered that a section that had originally been intended for inclusion in the update was missing.
“The intent when it was written was when somebody was tested and was waiting to get their test results back, or tested positive, then they would be able to us this 75% pay during those time periods,” Stutsman said of the original ordinance update. “After a review recently, we realized it wasn’t written that way. So, that’s the basic nature of this change, is just getting it back to what we intended for it to be.
“This is something we were moving very fast with. So, we’re just trying to adjust that,” he added. “This change would not cause any need for any additional appropriations this year for any of the departments.”
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the ordinance’s updated language is located in Section 21, paragraph A2, which adds language acknowledging that the city will now also provide 75% compensation to employees who city administration have ordered to go home.
“What we realized was that we were ordering people to go home if they were positive for COVID, if they had symptoms for COVID and were awaiting test results, or if they had someone in their household who tested positive, but there was not a mechanism to provide paid leave to people that fell into those three categories,” Stegelmann said of the original ordinance update. “So, we reworked paragraph A to include paragraph 2, that people that the city has ordered to go home due to those scenarios would be compensated at 75%.”
As changed, the paragraph now reads: In the event of a Declared Emergency, certain city employees who have tested positive for a highly contagious communicable disease, who exhibit symptoms associated with and are being tested for such a disease, or who has experienced certain exposures to individuals infected with a highly contagious communicable disease, may be ordered to remain home and not appear for work to self-isolate, quarantine, or otherwise reduce the spread of such a disease. In order to qualify for paid leave under this sub-paragraph, the employee must remain home pursuant to written instructions from the employee’s department head or from the mayor, with written confirmation from the human resources manager, and pursuant to an ordinance, executive order, policy, or other directive issued by the city.
“What we don’t want is somebody who hasn’t either been here, or doesn’t have sick days left, we don’t want somebody choosing not to go get tested if they have the symptoms and potentially spreading it to the rest of the city staff,” Stutsman added of the need for the update. “So, this really does help to cover people that may not have worked for the city long enough to accumulate sick days, and also helps protect the sick days of those who have worked here and accumulated those.”
Stegelmann offered a similar sentiment.
“We had a discussion the other day that the city has been pretty fortunate so far that we have not had a breakout of COVID within the employee ranks, and this is a way to try and keep that from happening in the future, where if you have symptoms, you can now go home knowing that there will be some level of compensation while you’re home,” he said. “So, that’s the overall thrust of this.”
The council’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the ordinance update was passed unanimously on both first and second readings.
