GOSHEN — In a special meeting held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen City Council members Wednesday voted to amend the city’s salary ordinance to include a new declared emergency paid leave policy for city employees.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the primary goal with the ordinance amendment is to provide paid leave for those employees ordered to remain home in certain declared emergency circumstances, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are attempting to stay ahead of things here in the city of Goshen as we work through all the issues that come with COVID-19. One major piece of keeping up with everything is making sure that we keep up with our staff and our workforce so that we can continue to respond to all the services that this community needs and expects,” Stutsman said in introducing the amendment request Wednesday. “Along with that, we are currently under a two-week executive order that I passed where I sent all employees home that are not part of the emergency management teams that have been created by each department head. These teams are managing all the absolutely essential pieces that we need to do as a community, but we’re also realizing that work is already piling up.
“So, we know that we’re going to be bouncing back and forth until this is over as far as how many employees are actually at work, and how many employees we have at home,” he added, noting that of the city’s 275 employees, roughly 60 have been sent home without work to date. “We need to balance not only our services we need to provide, but also the health of our employees, and make sure that we’ve got options to keep our social distancing and follow our procedures that we’ve set up recently.”
As things stand now, Stutsman noted that all city employees at home without pay are working through their 80 hours of paid time off provided by the federal government in response to the pandemic. However, he noted that those 80 hours are set to run out at the end of the week.
“So, at the end of this week, they will have to either utilize their personal time or their accumulated time that they have if they’re not called back to work,” he said.
As another option, Stutsman noted that new laws have been passed regulating the Family and Medical Leave Act, where those that qualify can now get up to 10 weeks of additional paid time off in addition to the 80 hours supplied by the federal government.
“This ordinance in front of you today is designed to match and do better than the FMLA. That way our employees and our staff don’t have to go through all the paperwork of filing for that,” Stutsman said. “And the current FMLA that’s out there, not all of our employees would even qualify for. So, another goal with this ordinance is to level the playing field to make sure that everybody has the same options in front of them.”
Council president Brett Weddell also noted he felt providing city employees with the emergency paid leave option, rather than simply furloughing them and hoping they return once the pandemic has subsided, was a better — and more economical — option for the city.
“It’s an advantage for us to maintain our employees, because in the long run, it will cost us a lot more money if we end up furloughing employees and they don’t come back, and we have to rehire, do the training, etc.,” he said. “So, if that would happen, there would be huge cost involved. If we furlough, we may not get those employees back, and that’s where our cost could really escalate.”
EMERGENCY PAID LEAVE
As approved, the ordinance amendment adds the following section, Section 21, to the city’s salary ordinance.
The section is broken down into seven subsections that outline the various ways the new paid leave policy can be accessed by city employees. They read as follows:
(A) City employees shall be entitled to paid leave, under the conditions of this Section 21, if the employee is unable to work due to a declared national emergency, a declared state disaster emergency, or a declared local disaster emergency affecting the city. In the event of a national emergency, or state or local disaster emergency declaration affecting the city, the mayor may direct each city department head to activate the department’s emergency operations team, who will determine which department employees need to remain working during the duration of the declared emergency to continue necessary functions of the city, and which employees shall remain at their homes. The mayor shall review and approve the list of employees who each department head determines shall remain home due to the declared emergency and shall determine when employee leave shall start, and the Board of Public Works and Safety shall ratify such action at its next, regularly scheduled meeting.
(B) If an employee is ordered to remain at home during a declared emergency, but if some or all of the employee’s job duties can be performed from home, the employee shall be expected to perform those job duties from home during the employee’s regularly scheduled non-overtime work hours. Each employee working from home must document the hours that the employee works and the hours allocated to declared emergency paid leave using appropriate payroll codes.
(C) An employee ordered to remain home during a declared emergency, who is unable to perform all of the employee’s job duties from home, shall be considered “on-call” during the employee’s regularly scheduled non-overtime work hours during the period of time the employee is ordered to remain home. On-call employees must be available by phone to respond to calls from other city employees or officials, and must be available to return to the employee’s work station during the employee’s regularly scheduled non-overtime work hours within two hours of a request to return to work, unless the employee and department head agree to a different report time that is reasonable under the circumstances.
(D) Employees ordered to remain home without work during a declared emergency shall receive pay at the rate of three-quarters of an employee’s regular rate of pay for the hours allocated to declared emergency paid leave on the employee’s time card, based on the number of hours the employee would otherwise be normally scheduled to work, up to 40 hours per week. If the number of hours an employee would normally be scheduled to work cannot easily be determined, the number of hours used for calculating pay shall be the average number of hours the employee worked over the six-month period ending on the date on which the employee begins declared emergency paid leave. An employee may supplement declared emergency paid leave with other forms of paid time off that the employee has accrued so that the employee receives pay equal to the amount that the employee would have received if the employee worked a normally scheduled work day or week, as the case may be.
(E) In order for employees to receive declared emergency paid leave, the employee must comply with all terms of the emergency declaration and directives of the employee’s department head, and may not work or earn compensation from any other source during the employee’s regularly scheduled non-overtime work hours.
(F) Declared emergency paid leave may continue for a period of up to 40 work days commencing on the start date, or until terminated prior to the full 40 days. The Goshen City Council may extend declared emergency paid leave beyond 40 days.
(G) Only those employees ordered by their department head and the mayor to remain home during a declared emergency, who cannot perform a full work day, or full work week, as the case may be, from home, may claim declared emergency paid leave.
Asked how the new policy will impact the city’s part-time workers, Stutsman noted that as written, the new policy will be accessible to the city’s permanent part-time employees, but not those who work seasonally.
“And we actually haven’t even hired all of our seasonal help yet,” Stutsman added. “In that instance, we’re going to be utilizing full-time employees where possible to fill those gaps until we know what’s going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.