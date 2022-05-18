GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members this week approved the passage of a new ordinance establishing rules and regulations for the use of electric foot scooters and shared-use electric foot scooter operators in the city. According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who helped introduce the ordinance during the council’s meeting Monday evening, the idea for the creation of an electric foot scooter ordinance has been in the works for some time, though that timetable was moved up recently after it was learned that a local entrepreneur was interested in establishing a scooter rental business in the city. That entrepreneur is Goshen native John Bontrager, owner ofTwo-Wheel Rental LLC
, a small shared-use electric foot scooter operator with hubs in Fort Wayne, Bourbon and Sarasota, Florida. “We did consider this, and talked a little bit about this in the past, getting an ordinance ready so that somebody can’t just come and dump these rental scooters in our community, and then we can’t have any way to deal with it,” Stutsman said of the ordinance. “But this definitely moved up our timetable of how quickly we’re moving with that ordinance.” As defined under Indiana code, an electric foot scooter is a scooter which weighs no more than 100 pounds, is designed to travel on no more than three wheels, has handlebars and a floorboard that the rider uses to stand on during operation, and is powered by an electric motor that is capable of powering the device with or without human propulsion at a speed of not more than 20 mph on a paved, level surface. Additionally, a shared-use electric foot scooter operator is defined as an individual or entity that leases, rents, or otherwise makes available shared-use electric foot scooters, whether or not for profit. The term does not include individual, private owners of electric foot scooters who are not engaged in the business of renting, leasing, or otherwise making electric foot scooters available to members of the public at large.
THE ORDINANCE
Helping to walk the council through the proposed ordinance Monday was Deputy Goshen Mayor Mark Brinson, who spoke first to the various goals that the city is hoping to accomplish through the new ordinance. “One, we would like to create an application process,” Brinson told the council. “So, rather than waiting for somebody to come and dump 100 scooters at one time — which has happened in many communities, where they just appear overnight — we want to be a little more proactive, create an application process so we can vet potential operators, look at their history, find out more about how many scooters they’d like to operate, what kind of track record they have in other communities, or problems they’ve had in other communities that they’ve served.” The new ordinance will also allow the city to limit the number of shared-use electric foot scooter operators, Brinson explained. “We would also have a way of limiting the number of scooters that are placed in the community, and we would also limit where the scooters are placed,” Brinson said. “One of the goals of this program is — unlike having the scattered approach, where they’re everywhere on the corners — they would be limited. So, when they’re not being rented, they would be stored in certain designated locations which would be approved through this application process. “That’s becoming more common in communities, just because of all the problems of scooters blocking right of ways, and becoming tripping hazards, that kind of thing,” he added. “We would also through this ordinance create safety regulations for users. So, we talk about where and when you can ride, and what the limitations are on riding scooters. Obviously scooters on sidewalks are not a good mix.” Brinson noted that the new ordinance will also create some standards for the types of equipment that can be used by a scooter rental operation, and set requirements for what types of safety features — such as lights and breaks — must be included on the equipment. “We also would build into this process a way to suspend operations,” Brinson said. “So, if we have an operator who is not following the rules and regulations, there would be a way to say we’re going to ask you to cease operations in the community.” Brinson did note that the ordinance does not include any mention of a fee structure for scooter operations, explaining that he felt that part of the ordinance could be discussed at a future date. “And as far as how this works is, this ordinance creates a license, so a scooter operator would be required to have a license to operate within the city,” Brinson said, clarifying that only scooter rental operators would require a license, not each individual rider. “That license is approved by the board of works. It could also be suspended by the board of works. And if that license is suspended, there is an appeal process.”
GIVING IT A SHOT
During Monday’s discussion of the ordinance, many on the council expressed reservations about the operation of such scooters on the city’s streets, noting their negative experiences with similar scooter rental operations in other cities. Referenced concerns included scooters disrupting the flow of city traffic, scooters being left abandoned and becoming an eyesore, scooter fleets that look junky and fall into disrepair, etc. “First of all, I like the idea of having something set up so that someone just can’t dump these things in our city. But at the same time, especially since we’ve got five blocks from one end of Main Street to the next, I think these will be a big disaster when it’s all said and done,” said Councilman Brett Weddell, R-At large. “But I appreciate the fact that you’re bringing something forward so that someone can’t just dump that disaster in our lap unknowingly.” Mayor Stutsman offered a similar sentiment. “One reason we’re doing this ordinance now is so we don’t end up with what you’re talking about in other communities,” Stutsman said. “And I know when we go to the public here, I think John is going to make a few comments. But I’ve been able to sit in a couple of the meetings with him, and I was not interested in having scooters in our community because of what I’ve seen in other communities until I heard how he’s going to operate, and what he’s going to be doing with his company. So, that kind of changed my mind on giving this a shot.” For his part, Bontrager, as owner of Two-Wheel Rental LLC, explained that his operation is much smaller than many of the other scooter rental operations being referenced by the council’s members. “We operate about 40 scooters,” Bontrager said. “So, we’re unlike larger companies who have large fleets. We feel like we can take care of our customers better and our equipment better.” According to Bontrager, the company uses an app that can be accessed through peoples’ phones to rent the scooters, accept payment, and even track their locations and regulate their speeds. The plan with the Goshen operation would be to establish two to three specified charging “hubs” where the electric scooters would be picked up, dropped off, and charged. Anyone who fails to return their scooter to its designated hub after use would then be charged a fee, which should help to cut down on the referenced scooter abandonment issues, he explained. “And also, about the geographical boundaries, we can adjust that, too,” Bontrager added. “They can’t go close to rivers, the more busy streets, different spots that you guys might be opposed to. We can grid that off and then it slows their scooter down and they can’t go any further. So, it’s all GPS operated.” And for those on the council still leery about the proposal, Brinson noted that the ordinance currently sets a one-year time limit for each scooter rental license. “So, if after a year we decide it’s not working, then we just won’t renew licenses,” Brinson said. Along those lines, Stutsman also pointed out that the council has the power to bring the ordinance back at any time in the future should they feel the current language needs to be adjusted or updated. “You could limit it, you could cap the number of licenses we have,” Stutsman said. “You can change the ordinance however you want, when you want.” Following the council’s discussion, motions to approve the ordinance as presented were passed unanimously on both first and second readings.
