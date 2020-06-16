GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved the creation of a new COVID-19 Early Retirement Program for city employees who are at high risk for severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.
“The task force and I for COVID-19 have been working as we continue to try and find ways to honor what our staff does,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in introducing the proposal Tuesday. “We are aware of two city employees who are in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and are very, very uncomfortable with the thought of the buildings opening back up to the public, and having to have that connection while we still have COVID-19 here. In some senses, worrying about their health is pushing their retirement. So, we wanted to create a retirement package for those who are in the high-risk category.”
To be eligible for the new early retirement program, a city employee must have at least five years of continuous service to the city in a position that is not considered temporary, intermittent or seasonal immediately prior to retirement.
In addition, the employee must meet at least one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s designated groups of people who are considered at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those include: people 65 years of age or older; and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease being treated with dialysis; chronic liver disease, hemoglobin disorders, and people who are immunocompromised.
“They have to be in those categories to be able to qualify to be able to get this. So, they can’t just say they’re retiring to get this money and then walk to another job,” Stutsman said of the requirement.
As approved, the early retirement payout will be $5,000 for the first five years of continuous employment, plus an additional $1,000 per year for each additional year of service up to a cap of $15,000.
The request was approved unanimously on both first and second readings.
NEW OFFICE ASSISTANT
Also Tuesday, council members voted in favor of creating a new full-time office assistant position for the city’s legal department.
In order to allow the new position’s creation, council members were required to amend the city’s 2020 Compensation Ordinance for Civil City and Utilities Employees.
“The current salary ordinance has a half-time position for an office assistant that works with the HR manager. Especially this year, the requirements of that position have skyrocketed,” city attorney Bodie Stegelmann said of the request. “So, we’re planning to get a full-time person in that position, and we need an amendment to the salary ordinance to do that.
“The pay grade I think currently is Grade 5, so this would be a little higher, because we’re thinking that the full-time position would also take on some responsibilities that the current HR manager is taking on,” Stegelmann added of the request. “So, we would ask your support of this change.”
According to Stutsman, the plan for the new position would be to bump the pay grade up to Grade 7, which would include a salary of just under $50,000 a year.
“I believe we set this at Grade 7, which is equal to several other positions that would be doing the same amount of work for the city,” Stutsman said of the pay grade bump.
Creation of the new position was approved unanimously on both first and second readings.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Voted to change the council’s future meeting times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year.
