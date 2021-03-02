GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a contract for more than $77,000 with Elkhart County government for animal control services for 2021.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the $77,644 payment is part of an ongoing countywide agreement that has been in place for many years which establishes Elkhart County government as the intermediary between the Elkhart County Humane Society and the city of Goshen, the city of Elkhart and the towns of Wakarusa, Middlebury and Bristol regarding animal control matters.
“This one is something that we bring forward every year,” Stutsman said in introducing the resolution Tuesday. “I meant to look at what last year’s investment was, but I believe it’s the same as this year. So, this hasn’t really gone up for a few years.”
Through the agreement, county officials negotiate a contract with The Humane Society of Elkhart County Inc. to provide animal shelter management and animal control services for 2021 for certain areas of Elkhart County, after which officials in the various communities included in the agreement agree to reimburse the county for their portion of animal control services for the designated year.
With the current agreement, the city of Elkhart is set to pay $126,500 in animal control costs for 2021, while Goshen will pay $77,644, Middlebury will pay $5,400, Wakarusa will pay $6,000 and Bristol will pay $4,000.
According to Stutsman, the differences in cost per participating community are determined by population.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved a $181,989 contract with Selking International Trucks for the purchase of a new tri-axle dump truck for the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Plant.
