GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new 120-unit affordable assisted living facility on the city’s north side got the green light from Goshen City Council members during their meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to finalize approval of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of up to $22 million in tax-exempt multifamily housing revenue bonds connected to the construction of the facility to be known as Green Oaks of Goshen.
Council members had previously approved the ordinance on first reading during their Jan. 19 meeting, but ultimately agreed to hold off on a second, final reading of the ordinance until Tuesday’s meeting in order to allow more time for consideration of the proposal.
NO LIABILITY
According to the ordinance, Indiana code currently allows municipalities such as the city of Goshen to issue and lend the proceeds of tax-exempt revenue bonds to developers for the purpose of financing, reimbursing or refinancing the costs of acquisition, design and construction of certain projects, defined as “economic development facilities,” in order to foster creation or retention of opportunities for gainful employment and business opportunities in or near the city.
Per the agreement approved Tuesday, while the council will be responsible for approving the actual issuance of the requested tax-exempt bonds on behalf of the project’s developers, Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, the city will have no liability for the payment on the bonds, which instead will fall squarely on the developers.
“For the benefit of the project, these are bonds that we have to OK being issued, but the city of Goshen does not have any financial responsibilities,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of Tuesday’s request.
For her part, council member Julia King raised the question of what would happen to the bonds if they were issued by the city but then the project ultimately fails to happen for one reason or another.
Laura Theilmann, an attorney representing Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, responded by noting that under such a situation, the project’s developers would be solely responsible for paying off the bonds, regardless of whether the project is ever actually completed.
“There are a variety of mechanisms as our bonds are issued, and as construction goes along, various milestones that the project will have to make,” Theilmann told the board. “But if there is any problem, and the project is not completed, the bonds will have to be paid off.”
THE PROJECT
The property in question is a 3.08-acre vacant lot at 282 Johnston St., just northwest of the rear of the Salvation Army property on the city’s north side.
According to the proposal, the new four-story, 120-unit facility will provide assisted living, along with personal care and supportive services, to seniors age 62 and older with the goal of allowing them to age in a pleasant, safe environment.
As planned, the facility will include 49 studio assisted living units and 71 one-bedroom assisting living units. All of the units will contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator and a microwave, and the kitchenette will be adaptable to a full kitchen as needed.
The proposal notes the units will also include a private bathroom with grab bars and a shower, either a sitting/sleeping area or a bedroom and sitting area, individual heating and air conditioning, and an emergency alert system.
The facility will also feature a dining room and commercial kitchen that serves three meals a day and snacks, and the facility will contain a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, library and lounges. Certified staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, and the facility will provide transportation for the residents.
According the project’s developers, Green Oaks of Goshen will be licensed by the state, and all of the assisted living units will be affordable and eligible to accept the Medicaid waiver.
Total cost of the development has been estimated at approximately $28 million, with approximately $22 million of that cost coming from the tax-exempt bonds approved by the council Tuesday.
Actual construction cost of the facility itself has been estimated at about $16.5 million.
