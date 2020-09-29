GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday voted to adopt the city’s 2021 budget on first reading.
A total of just less than $51 million in budget requests from across all funds were presented to the council, up from the just less than $48 million approved by the council for the city’s 2020 budget. A final, second reading of the 2021 budget is set for the council’s upcoming Oct. 13 meeting.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on city operations has played a central role in the formation of the 2021 budget, particularly given that the economic fallout resulting from the virus is expected to continue to have an impact on city coffers well into 2021 and beyond.
“2020 has proven to be one of the biggest unexpected events that we as elected officials and as a community have had to find our way through,” Stutsman said of COVID-19’s arrival. “We are hearing property tax collection will be down, and our funds that receive income taxes will be heavily affected in 2021.”
Even so, Stutsman noted that he feels the city is in a good place financially heading into 2021.
“We are ready to continue serving this community. We have the cash balances, and we have made the hard decisions this year to help protect the 2020 budget; we will be spending far less than we had planned to spend when we developed the 2020 budget,” Stutsman said. “We are well-prepared and ready to rebuild from the negative effects of COVID-19, the effects of the governor’s well-advised shutdown of our state, and to cover the additional expenses this virus has brought us.”
BUDGET BREAKDOWN
A breakdown of the proposed 2021 budget by fund as compared to the 2020 budget as follows:
• Rainy Day: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• General Fund: $25.2 million, up from the $22.6 million approved for 2020
• Debt Service: $419,650, down from the $423,400 approved for 2020
• Fire Pension: $488,940, down from the $511,187 approved for 2020
• Police Pension: $454,487, up from the $441,205 approved for 2020
• Local Road and Street: $375,000, down from the $640,000 approved for 2020
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.6 million, up from the $3.3 million approved for 2020
• Cumulative Fire Special: $320,000, up from the $250,000 approved for 2020
• Parks and Recreation: $2.5 million, down from the $2.6 million approved for 2020
• Aviation/Airport: $273,156, up from the $267,283 approved for 2020
• Cumulative Capital IMP (Cig Tax): $65,024, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Cumulative Capital Development: $726,000, up from the $563,000 approved for 2020
• Economic Development Income Tax Credit: $2.7 million, down from the $2.8 million approved for 2020
• Cumulative Sewer: $500,000, up from the $460,000 approved for 2020
Total of all proposed funds for 2021 comes to $37,495,659.
HOME-RULED FUNDS
A breakdown of the additional proposed funds for 2021, known as home-ruled funds, which are not reviewed by the Department of Local Government Finance, and their 2020 comparisons are as follows:
• Probation Department: $91,060, up from the $87,405 approved for 2020
• Economic Improvement District: $120,000, up from the $55,000 approved for 2020
• Law Enforcement Continuing Education 1: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Court Fees: $19,950, up from the $19,250 approved for 2020
• Beautification and Restoration Trust: $3,530, up from the $0 approved for 2020
• Residential Lease Fees: $79,150, down from the $79,309 approved for 2020
• Law Enforcement Continuing Education 2: $32,000, down from the $34,000 approved for 2020
• TIF Bond and Interest: $816,873, down from the $818,394 approved for 2020
• Public Safety LOIT: $2 million, down from the $2.3 million approved for 2020
• LOIT Special Distribution: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Redevelopment Non-Reverting: $347,910, down from the $351,746 approved for 2020
• Storm Water Management: $879,978, up from the $811,613 approved for 2020
• TIF Lippert/Dierdorff: $50,000
• Southeast Goshen TIF: $3 million, down from the $3.7 million approved for 2020
• Cemetery Capital Improvement: $9,000
• Non-Revert SR4: $400,000
• Plymouth Avenue TIF: $271,768, down from the $281,427 approved for 2020
• Mill Race Trust: $53,000, up from the $0 approved for 2020
• Cons RR/US 33 TIF: $5.3 million, up from the $4.2 million approved for 2020
Total of all proposed home-ruled funds for 2021 comes to $13,405,599.
“To the department heads, I’m very, very grateful for your hard work and all you do throughout the year to manage our budgets. They were all incredibly responsive when COVID-19 hit, with the amount of extra time they were putting in, but also responsive to the concern of budget shortfalls, and what’s coming,” Stutsman said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “They’ve been fantastic at cutting back wherever we can, and being cautious wherever we can. So, I really appreciate working with them, and truly believe we’ve got a phenomenal team here in the city of Goshen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.