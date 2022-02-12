GOSHEN — Elkhart County Council members Saturday gave the green light to a plan to extend C.R. 4 from C.R. 17 to C.R. 19 at a cost of $12 million.
During the meeting, council members approved the $12 million additional appropriation for the C.R. 4 construction project, which includes the cost of extending utilities to the area. The money will come from the county’s C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE Tax Increment Finance Fund.
“This request is in two parts," said Chris Godlewski, director of Elkhart County Planning and Development. "It’s about $7.5 million for the road construction and $4.5 million for utility costs. And the utility costs will be reimbursable. So, really the county is only out $7.5 million for this project.”
The county is extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, including an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road.
According to Godlewski, the road extension will provide access to the Elkhart East industrial park development, located directly north of the interstate, that includes a new Amazon complex. That project, announced by Amazon back in October 2021, involves construction of a robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station, both of which are set to launch in 2023.
“This has been a long-standing project,” Godlewski said of the industrial development. “It started many years ago, and then took some traction about two years ago when the developer wanted to start planning this area, and the road construction was kind of a key component. And then Amazon came along and kind of fast-tracked that development to kind of finish it up.”
The requested additional appropriation was ultimately approved in a vote of 6-1 in favor, with council member David Hess the sole “No” vote.
TOILET UPGRADES
Also Saturday, council members approved a request by Ronda DeCaire, director of Elkhart County Parks, for permission to use $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade nearly all of the park system’s toilet facilities throughout the county.
According to DeCaire, the funding will be used to replace and install up to 10 latrines and upgrade and install up to 13 modern restrooms through Elkhart County Parks.
“We have 14 restrooms that are latrines that were built in 1971,” DeCaire told the council. “Perhaps some of you have been out to the parks and have seen those restrooms, where some of them don’t even have proper doors to allow for proper privacy.”
DeCaire also noted that the department has a need to utilize more modern restrooms as it looks to the future, particularly given the park system’s increasing attendance in recent years.
“We’ve had record-breaking attendance at Ox Bow these past two years, with over 250,000 visitors,” DeCaire said of the popular park’s annual attendance. “Our other parks see anywhere from 25,000 to 150,000 annual visitors. So, this is a huge need for our department to rebuild that infrastructure, and hopefully it will last another 50 years as well.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved the reappointment Jerry Weaver and Mike Settles to the Elkhart County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals. The one-year terms are set to expire Dec. 31.
• Approved a conflict of interest disclosure for Darlene Byland, treasurer of the Wakarusa Public Library.
• Approved the reappointment of Christopher Garner to the Bristol Economic Development Commission. The one-year term is set to expire Jan. 31, 2023.
• Approved a request by Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel for $53,179 from the county’s General fund for materials to be used by inmates during their regular programing.
• Approved a request for $300,000 from the county’s Cumulative Capital Development fund to help pay for the various building needs of county government for 2022.
