In Saturday’s article “Antiques and Eats,” which ran on page B4, the Old Train Depot Restaurant in Pierceton, Indiana was listed as being closed — it is in fact open for business. We regret the error.
Students in the area are getting ready to return to school. This is the first year students will not have textbook fees. On July 1, a law took effect that placed the burden of paying for school textbooks on the school district. The state has set aside $160 million for this. Do you think the distribution of money will ultimately mean reduced resources to students?