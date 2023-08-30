In the local briefs section of Wednesday's paper, the Senior Recreation Day is listed to take place on two different days. The correct date for the event is Sept. 7. We regret the error.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Do you think the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia should have taken a mugshot of former President Donald Trump?
On Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia took a mugshot of former President Donald Trump following his arrest on Thursday. Do you think they should have taken his mugshot?
You voted: