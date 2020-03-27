The death of a Bristol woman who was suspected of having COVID-19, was not related to the virus, according to Elkhart County Coroner James Elliot's office.
The office released a brief statement Friday morning that stated, "The deceased individual from Bristol, IN that was tested for COVID-19 by the Elkhart County Coroners Office has tested negative for COVID-19."
Elliott said Tuesday he received the woman's body Monday and decided to have a COVID-19 test performed because she exhibited symptoms of the illness. He said at the time he was not sure the death was related to COVID-19 because the woman had underlying health issues.
https://www.goshennews.com/news/coronavirus/coroner-says-he-s-testing-a-deceased-bristol-woman-for/article_10a41f86-6d47-11ea-8bc1-5b4d0cedba19.html
