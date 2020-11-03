Elkhart County saw jumps in novel coronavirus cases just within the past week, according to information provided by the Elkhart County Health Department. Health officials broke those numbers down by ZIP codes.
ZIP code chart: Novel coronavirus cases
|Town/ZIP Code
|Total Cases
|Number Increase
|% of Population
|% of Increase
|BRISTOL 46507
|291
|64
|3.19
|28.2
|ELKHART 46514
|1,714
|366
|4.26
|27.2
|ELKHART 46516
|1,847
|348
|5.51
|23.2
|ELKHART 46517
|1,481
|340
|6.23
|29.0
|GOSHEN 46526
|1,722
|298
|5.61
|20.9
|GOSHEN 46528
|1,245
|211
|4.77
|20.4
|NAPPANEE 46550
|423
|102
|3.44
|31.8
|MIDDLEBURY 46540
|396
|62
|3.38
|18.6
|WAKARUSA 46573
|235
|52
|6.59
|28.4
|MILLERSBURG 46543
|113
|19
|3.09
|20.2
|NEW PARIS 46553
|139
|24
|4.05
|20.9
