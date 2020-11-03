Elkhart County COVID-19 ZIP code data chart
Elkhart County Health Department

Elkhart County saw jumps in novel coronavirus cases just within the past week, according to information provided by the Elkhart County Health Department. Health officials broke those numbers down by ZIP codes. 

ZIP code chart: Novel coronavirus cases

Town/ZIP Code Total Cases Number Increase % of Population % of Increase
BRISTOL 46507 291 64 3.19 28.2
ELKHART 46514 1,714 366 4.26 27.2
ELKHART 46516 1,847 348 5.51 23.2
ELKHART 46517 1,481 340 6.23 29.0
GOSHEN 46526 1,722 298 5.61 20.9
GOSHEN 46528 1,245 211 4.77 20.4
NAPPANEE 46550 423 102 3.44 31.8
MIDDLEBURY 46540 396 62 3.38 18.6
WAKARUSA 46573 235 52 6.59 28.4
MILLERSBURG 46543 113 19 3.09 20.2
NEW PARIS 46553 139 24 4.05 20.9

