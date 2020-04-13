LIGONIER — It started with a posting on a West Noble group page — an urging that families with high school seniors decorate their doors as a way to honor their students.
The idea was just what some families — and seniors — needed to get them through the isolation of COVID-19 and missing out on the end of their high school careers since Gov. Eric Holcomb canceled in-person school for the rest of this school year.
Parent Bobbi Leitch, Ligonier, said she saw the Facebook post on the West Noble Charger Nation page and thought decorating their front door would be a nice way to honor her son Christopher.
“It has taken an emotional toll on him,” she said of not being able to finish out the year.
He has had surgeries to repair his wrist and missed most of the football season and wrestling season.
“He cried about it at first,” she said when he saw how she had decorated the door. Bobbi posted a couple of photos of him posing by his door. One was a standard shot, but the other was of him with a face mask and holding a can of aerosol disinfectant in one hand and a bottle of hand sanitizer in the other. She said it was a way to remember what was going on at this time.
Christopher’s door includes pictures of when he went to state for wrestling and the medal he received, 4-H ribbons for his rabbits, his banner from football and his wrestling poster.
Christopher said this is not how he wanted to end his senior year.
“I was looking forward to all of the senior things,” he said, including prom.
He had to miss a lot with school this year because of his injuries. But, Christopher said, “That door reminds me of all that I’ve accomplished over the years. I’ve always had my family there helping me accomplish my achievements.
“A lot of our seniors are close with each other,” he said. I’m pretty sure they were all looking forward to prom and graduating at the end of the year together.”
‘A LETDOWN’
Abraham Longoria said the end of his senior year has “been a little of a letdown. I’m very upset about it being over. I was looking forward to graduation, but also track season — it was looking to be a good one, but it went down the hole.”
Longoria ran track and cross country for West Noble. He has committed to running both at Bethel College.
“My mom and I planned the door and we set everything out as a family,” he said. “I have a lot of my medals and cross country and track shoes on the wall.”
His shoes have names written on them of people who have passed away, coaches and friends.
“We’re just hoping everything will go by quickly so we can go out and do something,” he said of celebrating graduation with his family, including mom Nelida Longoria and dad Abdon Martinez, Ligonier.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Kyler Brown has “been a pretty decent wrestler since eighth grade,” his mom Kari Brown said. “So, we have his medals up there from his competitions and tournaments he went to.”
She also added some patches that have not been sewn onto his coat yet for football conference and all-conference.
“I think it’s a good idea just showing them there’s a big community behind them supporting them,” Kari said. She is hoping they will push graduation back so the seniors can actually walk and receive their diplomas and have some closure.
Kyler said, “At the beginning, I know at least a lot of my friends thought it was a joke — not a big deal. Finally, I realized it was real. ... It was a shock to know I couldn’t go back and finish what I had started at kindergarten.”
He was definitely looking forward to graduation, senior prom and being with his friends.
“One thing I will miss the most are the last-day memories that we would have shared for the last official day of school.”
For his door, he said he got all of the items his mom wanted and she came up with the design. Then everyone in the family helped put up the decorations.
He’s most proud of his patches for football because West Noble’s football team “did outstanding this year going 10-0 in the regular season,” he said. And he is also proud of his wrestling medals, which were mostly awarded for first-place finishes.
A WAY TO CONNECT
Kimmell resident Nikki Shelmadine said her daughter, Kaylee Rasnake, helped her put her door together. They also painted the windows of their home with finger paint. One side is dedicated to West Noble and the other is for her future school, Indiana University.
“I know that the community is trying to pull together to support the seniors because of the crisis going on right now,” Shelmadine said, pointing out that they can’t walk, have prom or senior skip day. “It’s just a way to support them and let them know the community is here for them.”
Rasnake got some good news recently though. She was accepted to Indiana University Fort Wayne, where she plans to study nursing.
Her mom explained that back in 2014, Rasnake’s kidney was not working and she was rushed to Riley Hospital for Chilren for emergency surgery. She had a kidney transplant.
“I gave her one of my kidneys,” Shelmadine said. “Ever since all of this medical stuff happened, she’s been headstrong about going into nursing. She wants to work with kids.”
Rasnake said, “I decided I wanted to become a nurse after the fact of how the nurses helped me when I was in the hospital and how they made my stay as comfortable as they could. I want to affect children like that — give them a little sunshine while they are there. I want to leave a mark on their lives.”
So much so that Rasnake is already a certified nursing assistant and has been working as one since her junior year. She goes to West Noble for half of the day and then attends the other half at Impact Institute in Kendallville, where she studies nursing.
Because of her kidney transplant, she is not working in nursing right now because contracting the virus could be fatal for her.
“I’m not letting anyone come to the house,” Shelmadine said. “Riley told her it could be fatal if she got the virus. She’s down in the dumps, because she can’t go to work or hang out with friends.”
So, decorating the door was a great way to brighten her spirits. Rasnake’s door is decorated with memorabilia, including items from her three years as football, baseball and wrestling manager. She has a stethoscope hanging on the window and some T-shirts.
Rasnake said, “For me, it’s kind of sad the fact that I will never walk through West Noble High School as a student. It kind of hit me, as we went into town, drove past and thought I will never be a student at West Noble again.”
She was really looking forward to commencement.
“Everyone was upset for prom,” she said. “Graduation was more of a big deal to me than prom.”
For her fellow seniors, Rasnake said that although this time is stressful, she still finds it awesome that they can still stay together through the internet and senior doors.
“I’ve just been kind of amazed by that,” she said. “We are coming together even though we can’t be together.”
