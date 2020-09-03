SYRACUSE — Wawasee officials are canceling in-person classes for Wawasee High School for a short time beginning Friday due to the high number of people being affected by the coronavirus in the district.
"We are currently in our 16th day of school and are beginning to feel the weight of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in our schools, particularly the impact of close contact mandatory quarantining by the Kosciusko County Health Department," Superintendent Tom Edington said in a news release. "We are approaching 100 students that have been sent home with symptoms of COVID-19, but many more students and staff members have been impacted because they live in the same household, or have been determined to be a close contact of a positive case. This is putting a nearly unmanageable burden on our staff as we currently have 14 teachers, 5 bus drivers, 6 paraprofessionals, 2 custodians, and multiple other classified staff members quarantined and not able to attend work."
Edington said that as of Thursday, there have been only six positive tests of students or staff members within the school facilities.
It is the COVID-19 positive cases outside of school that are having as much or more of a negative impact on school operations as those that occur while school is in session, he said.
Because of the growing number of absences occurring at all levels of the Wawasee School Corp., school officials are unable to adequately staff all of its buildings, Edington said.
"We are experiencing a significant shortage of available substitutes for our open teaching and paraprofessional positions, and are unable to get substitutes for some of our critical operational positions to keep the buildings functioning at the level you have come to expect from Wawasee," he said. "Through ongoing conversations with our school leaders and local county health officials, we have made the decision to move Wawasee High School to a virtual learning environment for a short period of time. This will allow us to use critical staff from that building in other locations throughout the school corporation.
"In an effort to maintain open facilities and in-person learning at Milford School, Syracuse Elementary, North Webster Elementary and Wawasee Middle School, it is necessary for us to make this temporary move."
E-learning will begin today with Wawasee High School. Students will work from home on their class assignments, Edington said.
And then beginning Tuesday through Sept. 11, Wawasee High School will operate in a fully virtual learning model with students participating in their full schedule throughout the school day. High school Principal Geoff Walmer will be releasing more specific information about the details associated with virtual learning at WHS.
"It is our hope that we will be able to return to normal, in-person learning at Wawasee High School on Monday, Sept. 14," Edington said. We appreciate your flexibility as we continue to deal with the ongoing challenges that are created due to this pandemic. It is our priority to ensure that all students at Wawasee are given a high level of academic, social, and emotional support through this difficult time."
