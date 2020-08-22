St. Joseph County saw an increase of 79 new COVID-19 cases and one related death, according to information provided Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health. Elkhart County also had an increase of 49 new cases
ISDH announced that 1,010 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 85,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,001 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day, with one of those being in St. Joseph County. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Here are Saturday's numbers:
Statewide — 85,317 positive cases, up 1,010; 3,001 deaths, up nine; 969,646 unique individuals tested, up 11,505; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Elkhart County — 5,314 positive cases, up 49; 95 deaths, zero new; 40,249 unique individuals tested, up 368; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.2%.
LaGrange County — 578 positive cases, up one; 11 deaths, zero new; 2,848 unique individuals tested, up 21; positivity rate, 20.29%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Noble County — 762 positive cases, up nine; 30 deaths, zero new; 6,993 unique individuals tested, up 78; positivity rate, 10.90%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.6%.
Kosciusko County — 902 positive cases, up one; 12 deaths, zero new; 10,032 unique individuals tested, up 51; positivity rate, 8.99%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.3%.
St. Joseph County — 4,178 positive cases, up 73; 88 deaths, up one; 53,388 unique individuals tested, up 596; positivity rate, 7.82%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.3%.
Marshall County — 851 positive cases, up three; 23 deaths, zero new; 9,266 unique individuals tested, up 48; positivity rate, 9.18%; 7-day positivity rate, 2.8%.
As of Saturday, nearly 38% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 969,646 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 958,432 on Friday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
