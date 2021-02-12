Testing site eliminates Saturday hours
WARSAW — Bowen Center staff recently announced they will be eliminating Saturday hours at the free COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. The change begins this week.
The move, according to a statement issued by Bowen Center, was made as the site has seen a steady decrease in the number of people requesting tests on that day.
The site has administered nearly 13,681 tests since it opened in October 2020, Bowen Center officials said. English/Spanish language technicians are now available to administer the tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tests are free and available to anyone 2 years old and older. People do not need a doctor’s referral, nor do they need insurance. People also do not need to reside in Kosciusko County.
For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.
Bowen Center has also added a free Vaccination Registration Assistance Bilingual Hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process. The hotline operators can assist callers in filling out the online form to schedule their vaccination. The service can assist those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer.
The hotline number is 574-347-4256. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call.
The free registration assistance hotline is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens main entrance
LAGRANGE — The main entrance at Parkview LaGrange Hospital has reopened.
The main entrance had been closed for several months, with the emergency department entrance serving as the hospital’s single access point. This change allowed the hospital staff to better manage the flow of guests and accommodate COVID-19 screening procedures, Parkview officials stated in a news release.
The main entrance will be open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, all patients and visitors should use the emergency department entrance. Upon arrival at either entrance, patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and everyone is required to wear a face mask inside the hospital, hospital officials said.
With the main entrance reopen, those going to the hospital will have easier access to the rehabilitation, surgery and imaging departments, as well as the outpatient lab and specialty clinic, which are all adjacent to the main lobby, according to Parkview’s statement. The café remains closed to the public, and visitors are not permitted to wait in the lobby.
The hospital also continues to have visitor restrictions, with two adult visitors per patient permitted in most inpatient departments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed in the hospital. For details on visitor restrictions, visit parkview.com/visitorupdates and click on Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.