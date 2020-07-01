INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
breaking featured
VIDEO: Gov. Holcomb delays moving to Stage 5
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LAGRANGE [mdash] Gladys Marietta Hochstedler, 80, LaGrange, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. She was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Parkman, Ohio, to Menno and Mary (Schmucker) Hershberger. On March 19, 1959, in LaGrange, she married John N. Hochstedler. He died…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Gladys Hochstedler, 80, LaGrange, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation after noon on Thursday at the Reuben Miller residence, 2855 N. 450 West, LaGrange. Funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Friday, also at the Reuben Miller residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED WITH COPY OF ORDER: Mandatory mask order for Elkhart County begins Tuesday
- AFTERNOON UPDATE: More COVID-19-related deaths reported in Elkhart, St. Joe counties
- AFTERNOON UPDATE: 101 new coronavirus cases in Elkhart County reported by ISDH
- With rising coronavirus cases, hospital officials urge diligence
- AFTERNOON UPDATE: 59 new coronavirus cases reported in Elkhart County
- 48 new cases reported in county
- Goshen child porn producer gets 15 1/2 years in prison
- AFTERNOON UPDATE: Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in local counties
- LOREN SHAUM: Something Harry going on in Wawaka
- POLICE NEWS: Crash injures three near Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.