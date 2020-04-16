GOSHEN — The number of positive tests for COVID-19 continued to climb overnight as a local nursing home reported an increase in residents and staff exposed to the virus.
Elkhart County now has recorded 123 positive tests with three deaths. The death count remained the same but the positive test count rose by 18 since Wednesday, according to information from the Indiana State Health Department.
Counts in other local counties were: 15 in LaGrange with one death; 27 in Noble with one death; 21 in Kosciusko with one death; 20 in Marshall with no deaths; and 306 in St. Joseph with 17 deaths.
The Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, which houses patients with dementia, now has 10 cases of virus exposure among residents and staff, according to information from Hubbard Hill. Two staff members and eight residents have tested positive for the virus.
“Since receiving the initial shipment of COVID-19 testing kits this week, we have initiated testing protocol for all residents and staff of Living Wisdom Center for Dementia Care. As you have seen and heard in the media, as testing numbers increase, so predictably do the number of positive diagnoses. And this has been the case at Hubbard Hill as well," said CEO Patrick Pingel.
Hubbard Hills spokesperson Barb Kauffman said Pingel had been seeking testing kits for some time from all types of sources, and Elkhart General Hospital ended up providing those.
“We have been blessed to receive those kits,” Kauffman said. “I cannot tell you what a game changer that is.”
She explained the virus must have been present in the dementia community and staff for some time but was not revealed until the testing took place.
“These people had already been exposed,” she said. “The only thing that is different from last week and this week is that they have been tested and we were able to put those people in quarantine.”
As the news of the virus arrived in the United States, Kauffman said Pingel and the staff began preparing for a what-if scenario.
“Prior to the virus escalation, contingency planning for repurposing an LWC household was initiated in order to convert it to a locked-down, quarantine unit if needed. With the latest diagnoses, those residents with positive diagnoses were moved into the designated quarantined household. We expect to complete testing of all Living Wisdom Center residents and staff no later than Friday,” Pingel said in a statement.
The Living Wisdom Center opened in June 2019 and is a new concept in dementia care. Home-style residence areas house nine patients each and are adjacent to a large conservatory that mimics yards. The center is secured from the rest of the Hubbard Hills assisted living campus.
Elkhart County Health Department spokeswoman Melanie Sizemore said the department’s contact tracing team is working to trace anyone who may have had contact with the Living Wisdom residents.
“They have not allowed visitors in some time, so chances are that most immediate contacts will be employees and other people in the facility,” she said.
“We have reached out. They are doing fine on PPE (personal protective equipment), said Jen Tobey, director of Elkhart County’s Department of Emergency Management. “They have secured tests to complete testing of the remainder of staff and patients. They are holding their own and we are here to assist them with anything they need.”
No other residential facility in the county has had positive tests for COVID-19, according to Tobey and Sizemore.
The Living Wisdom staff is screened each day for symptoms, according to Kauffman. Temperatures are taken at the door and staff members are quizzed about where they have been and who they came into contact with.
“You may have heard the term 'asymptomatic' in the media, and that simply means someone is carrying the virus without producing or exhibiting symptoms,” the Hubbard Hill news release states. “Anyone anywhere could currently be asymptomatic, not aware they are a carrier of the virus. This makes it even more challenging and critical to test everyone at our facility —and we are.”
Kauffman urged local residents to continue to practice social distancing and eliminate all unnecessary trips as a way to reduce the spread of the virus. Her concern is that people who show no symptoms can expose more vulnerable people to COVID-19.
“If we do that as community, we will help that curve to flatten,” Kauffman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.