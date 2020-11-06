Middlebury, Baugo, Wawasee and Concord Community schools will be changing formats because of COVID-19. Goshen schools will continue with in-person classes.
Due to continuing quarantining of staff and students, Wawasee Community Schools will be transitioning again to virtual school through Nov. 13.
Wawasee announced the change Wednesday and families received a note from school officials.
The letter states, “This decision was made as a result of our continuing battle to fully staff our school buildings at Wawasee Community School Corp. As mandatory quarantines of staff and students continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find substitute teachers to fill our classrooms, in addition to the critical operational staff that help our buildings to function each day.
“While our county has seen a recent increase in positive cases throughout our community, the Kosciusko County Health Department continues to feel that transmission of COVID-19 in our schools is not at critical levels. In fact, the KCHD has specifically said that schools are not spreaders of the virus, but rather one of the safer places in the community because of the precautions we are taking.”
School officials write that the health department has encouraged the schools to continue in-person learning for its younger students, especially at the elementary grade levels. School and health officials are in daily contact concerning school operations and receiving input.
“Many of the cases we are dealing with are a result of activities outside of school; in particular community and social events that are beyond the scope of our control,” the letter reads. “This ongoing pandemic has created fatigue throughout our community, and we are all eager to get back to a sense of normalcy. It is our hope that we can continue to keep all our school buildings open for in-person learning, but spread within the community does have an impact on this endeavor.”
With cooler weather and activities moving more indoors, school officials ask families to:
• Continue to practice restraint when it comes to participating in social gatherings and activities where proper distancing and safety procedures can’t be adhered to. According to the health department, many cases have been traced back to social gatherings that are happening in the home.
• Continue to monitor health symptoms of parents and children, and do not send children to school if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. If a child is tested, do not send them to school until results are received, and make sure parents are communicating with the school during those scenarios.
• Continue to be patient with school officials “and understand we are working as hard as we can to keep our schools open for the children of the Wawasee community. Any changes that we have to make to different learning models are not made independently, but rather with the consultation of building and district leaders, local and state health officials, and ongoing guidance from the CDC and the Indiana Department of Education.”
Because many people have asked how to help, school officials suggest that those who have 30 college credit hours and are interested in subbing for WCSC, to look for employment opportunities on the Wawasee website at http://www.wawasee.k12.in.us.
CONCORD SCHOOLS
Concord Community Schools announced Thursday that all students will be returning to a hybrid format beginning Monday due to the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district. This format will remain in effect until the end of the current semester.
Concord South Side will remain fully virtual for one more week. On Nov. 16, Concord South Side will return to the hybrid format.
Students will be placed in the same Hybrid A/B groups as they were at the beginning of the school year. Group A (last names A-K) will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and Group B (last names L-Z) will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all grades.
For more information, contact Concord Community Schools.
Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Thursday as the state surpassed 4,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high, state health officials said.
The new records came one day after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has continued resisting calls for reinstating coronavirus limits he largely lifted in September, said following his landslide reelection victory that he’s not making any changes to state policy on handling COVID-19.
The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 3,756 new cases officials reported Wednesday.
The state agency’s daily statistics update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the largest number Indiana has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring, early in the pandemic, and exceeds the 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
State health officials also added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll Thursday, raising it to 4,511, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stood at 29 on Wednesday, representing one of the highest levels since May and nearly double from a month ago, statistics showed.
Holcomb, who won a second term as governor on Tuesday by defeating Democrat Woody Myers said Wednesday he’s not making any changes to COVID-19 policy, including no statewide closure of schools.
Myers, a former state health commissioner, had called for tougher anti-virus actions as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and new infections climbed steeply since nearly all state restrictions were lifted in September.
MIDDLEBURY SCHOOLS
Middlebury schools announced its change Thursday. The change begins today.
