ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St.
The following services will be offered:
- Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and booster available
- Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second dose and booster available
- PCR COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
No documents are required, according to a news release. Community members are asked to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Vaccines are available for people ages 5 and older.
COVID-19 cases are at all-time pandemic high — more than double the peak in January 2021, and Elkhart County is at a red advisory level with a positivity rate of 23%, the release said.
The current surge is fueled by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious, and local public health officials consider this week to just be the beginning of the peak. At the same, time, the delta variant is still circulating.
Due to the sheer number of cases, hospitals in Elkhart County are reaching capacity and are also short-staffed, putting anyone needing healthcare at risk, the release reads. Only 8.9% of ICU beds are available, and 38% of those beds are filled with COVID patients. The health department has also reported that the state supply of rapid tests are totally depleted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.