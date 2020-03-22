INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that two more Hoosiers have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing to six the number of Indiana deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
The patients were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties. Both were over age 50 and had underlying medical conditions. No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
As of today, 201 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. All but one are adults.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.
