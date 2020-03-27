Goshen City Councilman Jim McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued Friday by Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
“I have tested positive for the virus, and I am staying home with my wife Angie and monitoring my symptoms,” McKee said in the press release. “I would like to remind everyone to follow the governor’s Executive Order directing all Hoosiers to stay at home. It is critical that we all do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”
McKee informed the mayor about his positive test result at 4:49 p.m. Thursday.
As soon as he was notified, the mayor and staff began personally contacting every council and board member, as well as staff who would have recently attended public meetings with McKee and may have been at risk of exposure, the statement reads.
The city followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and contacted all those who have been within the “CDC contact zone” from the council member, according to the statement. Those people who were within the contact zone were advised they should be diligent about keeping track of their symptoms and stay home through March 31.
The last public meetings McKee was in were held March 17. He attended both Plan Commission and City Council that afternoon and evening.
None of the people contacted have presented symptoms during the last 10 days, according to the mayor’s statement.
The CDC advises people exposed to the virus will typically develop symptoms within five days since exposure.
Stutsman consulted with Dr. Dan Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Health, about the situation and the CDC standards for who needs to be contacted and what next steps should be for those individuals.
If members of the public were at either of these meetings and have concerns about possible exposure, call Goshen City Hall at 574-533-8621.
If anyone thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should:
1 — Isolate themselves for a two-week period. This time starts from the moment the interaction ended.
2 — Check their temperature three times a day. People with body temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit are considered to have a fever.
3 — Call the Elkhart County Health Department or their doctor for the next steps if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.
Stutsman said the recent case reminded him of how a single point of exposure can affect many people in a community if precautions are not taken. McKee’s case affected the City Council and Plan Commission members and staff.
“We are acutely aware the virus is in our community, but up until this point we did not have a public face to connect it to,” Stutsman said. “My friend and colleague Jim McKee wanted to step forward and be that face. I appreciate his willingness to show once again how much he cares about Goshen.”
Statewide map shows food assistance
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, has developed a statewide, interactive map that will help Hoosiers seeking food assistance find what they need. The map is online and will be prominently featured at fssa.in.gov. The map can be used on desktop/laptop computers and mobile devices.
“Many Hoosiers’ situations have changed as a result of our state’s important and necessary response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “We know there is a significant need for families — many of whom have never needed assistance before. We hope this tool helps them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs during this crisis and in the future.”
There are two types of organizations shown on the map: food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.
Earlier this week, FSSA encouraged food pantries to stay open to keep serving Hoosiers and issued a call for volunteers younger than age 60 who are able to serve. FSSA is actively working with food pantries, food banks and community kitchens across the state to track which are open and is updating the map accordingly.
Ways businesses can help
The Elkhart County COVID-19 Incident Management Team is asking all businesses that would like to donate supplies to contact them through district2command@elkhartpolice.org. Emergency Management is using the warehouses as space to house and be a repository for disbursement. To arrange drop off dates and times, contact the EMA office at 574-891-2238.
They are distributing to all forms of health care (hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and others) based on need. The team is in need of the following: surgery masks, N95 masks, R95/ R100 masks, gowns and Tyvek suits, large quantities of homemade masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), goggles, glasses, shields, hand soap, hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol or greater, cleaning supplies, such as Clorox or Lysol wipes, bleach and other bleach-based cleaners.
Any other forms of donations should be made by contacting district2command@elkhartpolice.org or contact Emergency Management directly at 574-891-2238.
Goshen Health invites community to thank doctors
In previous years, Goshen Health has celebrated Doctors’ Day by treating them to breakfast. But this year is like no other, requiring more of the 380 Goshen Health providers than at any other time in their careers.
“We are so proud of our healthcare providers, who are on the frontlines of this pandemic. We are doing everything we can to be sure they have the resources and emotional support they need during this crisis,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “They continue to show extraordinary compassion, courage and ingenuity in meeting the needs of our patients. They are nothing short of heroes. We cannot say strongly enough how much we appreciate them and the sacrifices they are making.”
Goshen Health is encouraging patients, colleagues and community members to thank their doctors who have made a difference in their life.
“Your gratitude can make a difference to your doctor,” said Christophel. “A thank you or kind words from you can brighten our day, delivering encouragement when we may desperately need it. Knowing the community is behind us fuels our energy and strength to help us all get through this together.”
Sheriff’s Office receives donations
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office recently received donations from Twisted Wick of Greenwood and Tri Pac of South Bend of hand sanitizer, as well as Northwest Interiors of Elkhart, of 120 face masks. Some colorful masks were also received from a nursing staff member’s mother, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.
“These items are crucial in keeping our staff and inmates healthy and protected from COVID-19,” the release reads. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from businesses and members of our community during this challenging time.”
Shipshe police set up ‘Share Table’
The Shipshewana Police Department has set up a “Share Table” (drop off/pickup) with non-perishable food and other essential articles for residents in need.
Sgt. Carlos Jasso said he would like to ask that if there is an article that a person needs, they should take it. “I would also ask that if you have the ability and means to help, please add your donation to the table,” he said. “Please leave whatever non-perishable items you would like to donate to someone else. We have also set up an erase board for residents to write down articles which they might need but are not available at the time.”
The “share table” is set up at the entrance to Shipshewana Town Hall and can be accessed at any time.
For more information, call Jasso at 260-768-4310.
Wawasee plans student learning through May 1
Wawasee Community School Corp. announced its plan for student learning from April 3 to May 1 during Gov. Eric Holbomb’s mandatory closing of all Indiana schools. Parents/Guardians were sent the detailed plan Friday, via ParentSquare, school officials said.
Wawasee schools will be on spring break April 3-10, and no assignments will take place during that time. Wawasee Community Schools Facebook page will feature some activities for Wawasee families to do during that week as most families will be at home together, school officials said. Follow #WawaseeSpringBreak2020 during that week.
From April 13 to May 1, Wawasee students will participate in six academic eLearning days for continuity of learning and three social emotional learning days. Every Monday will be a social emotional learning day where students will participate in a lesson that is posted by 9 a.m. Each Tuesday and Thursday will be an academic eLearning day with assignments posted by 9 a.m. On Wednesdays and Fridays, no lessons will take place.
Wawasee teachers will maintain online office hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The daily schedule can be found by going to Wawasee Community School Corp.’s webpage and clicking on eLearning.
Wawasee Schools will continue to offer free breakfasts and lunches for children 18 years of age or younger on Mondays and Thursdays during spring break and throughout the closure. Starting April 6, pick-up times will be adjusted to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corporation’s seven locations:
● Milford School main entrance
● Milford Library parking lot
● Syracuse School main entrance
● Syracuse Community Center parking lot
● Bowen Center in Enchanted Hills parking lot
● North Webster School Door 3
● North Webster Community Center parking lot
On Mondays, three breakfasts and three lunches can be picked up per child; and on Thursdays, two breakfasts and two lunches can be picked up per child along with Boomerang Backpacks for those students receiving them.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring a bag or box with them if they are picking up meals for more than one child.
How to donate to SJHS during the coronavirus pandemic
Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka notes to those who would like to contribute, The Foundation of SJHS is accepting monetary donations, as well as in-kind gifts such as prepackaged food, protective gear and supplies and more, to meet the ongoing demands of its health care workers today and in the weeks ahead. The monetary donations support efforts such as increasing staffing, establishing mobile triage units, acquiring much-needed medical supplies and supporting the underserved in the community.
SJHS is accepting the following types of (prepackaged) PPE by appointment:
Protective gear: N95 masks/surgical masks, isolation masks (adult/child), masks with face shield/visor, face shields, goggles/safety glasses, bouffant caps, extended extra-protection gloves — all sizes, isolation gowns and cloth masks for non-clinical employees.
Additional (packaged) supplies: bleach wipes, swabs (flexible mini-tip), pocket-sized sanitizer, thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal), and viral transport media
A complete list of SJHS needs and links for monetary donations are available at www.sjmed.com/covid19giving
