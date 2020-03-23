The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday morning that seven people have now died from COVID-19.
Of the 1,960 people tested for the novel coronavirus statewide, 259 tested positive.
TOPEKA [mdash] Edna H. Miller, 87, Topeka, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, March 23, at her residence. She was born Dec. 3, 1932 in LaGrange County to Henry and Lydia (Troyer) Frye. On Dec. 10, 1953 in LaGrange County, she married Freeman S. Miller and he died Oct. 4, 2011. Surviving are six daugh…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.