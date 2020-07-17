Outside of Kris Peterson’s house in Dunlap sits a box full of face mask kits all ready for anyone who wants to put 24 of them together.
Peterson, who earlier this spring worked with other sewers in the county to produce 11,000 face masks for emergency workers, said she got a request from local schools to produce more than 26,000.
She created the Facebook page Elkhart County Student Masks as a central information hub. The page, which anyone can join, lists the 10 host sites where people can pick up and return their kits.
The only portion of the county Peterson has been unable to have a host site at is in the Wakarusa/Nappanee area, she said.
Each kit has enough supplies to make 24 masks. All of the material is precut by volunteers. It includes material, elastic and a nose piece.
For someone who sews regularly, it would take them three to six hours to do a kit, she said.
Peterson said she doesn’t sew a whole mask at one time. Instead, she sews all 24 during the same stages.
If people want to take multiple kits, they can, she said.
Volunteers have been busy sewing, “but we are nowhere near 26,000,” she said. “We’re slowly trudging along.”
The project involves a huge team, she said, and even more volunteers are needed. Volunteers do not need to know how to sew. They can be assigned to cut material, to transport kits and more.
Donations have been good, she said. People are donating 144-yard rolls of elastic at a time, which has been helpful.
“It’s a big team effort,” Peterson said.
Those who would like to join that effort can join the Facebook page Elkhart County Student Masks. The page lists where the kit locations are, and volunteers can get the latest updates.
