NAPPANEE — Wedding season is here. Brides and grooms will be saying their “I do’s” during a pandemic that has curtailed the amount of people who can attend and celebrate their nuptials with them.
Under Indiana’s Back on Track plan, weddings fall under religious services so there is no limit to the number of people who can attend, but they have to still meet social distancing guidelines of six-feet and the other guidelines for church services, according to Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey. Receptions, on the other hand, are considered a social gathering and are limited to 25 people until May 23, and then that will be bumped up to 100 people.
“This Back to Track plan always includes social distancing, the six feet,” Tobey said, “but I think people have so much cabin fever and the weather is starting to get nice and they are forgetting all of this.”
In the Amish community, though, weddings are being curtailed to honor the governor’s plan.
Lonnie Miller, bishop of District 77 in Nappanee, said wedding season, which runs from April through October generally, was delayed because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve done smaller groups,” he explained. And some of the weddings were postponed for a later date.
Those who are getting married will be following the social distancing guidelines of six feet among immediate families.
“They’ll have a reception at a later date,” Miller explained. The hope is that restrictions will ease up as outlined by the governor.
He added that the Amish community has been working with county officials with what they are supposed to do. Personally, Miller said he has not been to a wedding yet this season. However, he has attended a couple of funerals.
“We are dealing with this the best we can and respect the government’s order,” Miller said, later adding, “We’ve really cut down on our socializing.” They are mainly sticking to small gatherings.
At weddings, guests are being invited but it is mainly family. At the meal, there are three different sittings.
If it is a big family where there are too many to meet the social distancing guidelines, the meals will be staggered. He explained that instead of a regular crowd of 700 to 800 guests being served, they have been accommodating three groups of 50 to 75. And the wagon that holds chairs, tables and an additional cooking area has not really been needed, Miller explained. It might be on site, though.
“I hope people keep doing what they have,” he said, as he would like the numbers to stay low so life can get back to normal quicker.
During Stage 2 and Stage 3, Tobey said, if a person is at high risk because of underlying conditions or is 65 and older, they should stay at home.
And through each stage, six feet of social distancing is always included, she pointed out.
The problem with the different categories and the different stages in the Back on Track plan is primarily enforcement, Tobey said. People should realize that if officials are made aware of a mass gathering, enforcement could happen. It could be local law enforcement, it could be excise or even the Indiana Occupational Health and Safety Administration depending on the situation.
“It’s just kind of up in the air,” she said. “It’s a matter of interpretation of the executive order. It doesn’t say who will enforce or how it will be enforced. Elkhart County can be as strict or stricter than the state. If the governor says, no more than 25 people. Elkhart County can say anyone with 25 people or more can get fined from this agency.”
The difficulty is that there are so many interpretations of what’s being said in those orders, she said.
“Elkhart County will take every scenario case by case,” Tobey said. “This is where I have to go back and ask people to think about what we’re dealing with, think about the seriousness of what we’re dealing with and make decisions to protect yourself and your family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.