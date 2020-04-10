West Noble cafeteria manager and bus driver Deb Rodriguez returned home Thursday from Parkview Hospital, where she had been battling COVID-19 for the past few weeks.
To show their support, the West Noble community lined the streets from U.S. 6, along Townline Road, Union Street and to Rodriguez’s home on Westfield. According to one of the attendees, a group of bus drivers and the transportation director also made a trip to Wolf Lake, near the halfway point of her journey home.
Lifeline gives 100,000 meals to Elkhart families
On Thursday, Lifeline distributed 1,000 boxes of food representing 100,000 meals and additional cleaning supplies at five Elkhart schools including: Monger, Hawthorne, Mary Beck, Roosevelt and Beardsley elementary schools.
According to a statement from Lifeline officials, this is the second time they have distributed meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first time, on March 31, Lifeline gave 300 boxes of meals and they were fully distributed in just 18 minutes to Elkhart families in need, the statement reads.
Since then, Lifeline raised more than $15,000 to provide the additional 1,000 boxes representing more than 100,000 meals, according to the statement.
Each box includes staple goods including: rice, beans, pasta, Velveeta cheese, canned sauce, peanut butter, cereal, cake and baking mixes, snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and dish detergent.
Lifeline Director Darrell Peterson is the organizer who has rallied more than 60 volunteers to help pack and distribute the boxes. “These meals are going directly to the families in need. We are focusing on serving the families with kids participating in the school free voucher program, hoping that we can make a difference during this difficult time.”
“I would like to especially thank our amazing volunteers and donors who have made this possible,” Peterson said. He added that teachers have picked up meals to give to families in need. One retiree donated his $1,200 stimulus check to contribute to offering meals.
Bulk foods were repackaged at a secure and safe environment at Monger Elementary school’s kitchen, whose staff offered their facility during slower hours, the statement reads. United Way contributed funds toward the effort and Elkhart Community Schools have been engaged in assuring awareness and that the provision of essential items such as cleaning products are included. Boxes were also distributed to the Council on Aging to help those they serve.
To learn more or to make a donation to Lifeline, visit the Facebook page and www.elkhartlifeline.com.
Holcomb waives incomplete education requirements
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Friday, in coordination with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order 20-20 waives incomplete requirements such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills. It also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-20 annual staff performance evaluations.
Wagon Wheel pushes back 2020 summer season
The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts has made the decision to push back the start of its summer season due to COVID-19.
Wagon Wheel Executive Director Jay Michaels said, “After talking with public and health officials, we made the decision as a team, along with our Board of Directors to push back our season. We want our patrons to feel safe when they arrive and leave our facility and, with the unknown weighing heavy on all of us right now, we feel like this is the best decision. We are following state and local directives to help make these decisions.”
The new schedule looks like this:
“The Wizard of Oz” – July 1-11 (no show July 4)
“Guys & Dolls” – July 15-25
“Music Man” – July 29-Aug. 8
“Big the Musical” – Aug. 12-22
“Always … Patsy Cline” – Aug. 26-Sept. 5
“Pride & Prejudice” has been cut from the 2020 summer season, however organizers said it is their intent to have that show as part of its 66th season in 2021. For those who have purchased individual tickets to one of the performances of “Pride & Prejudice,” tickets will be moved to next summer and new tickets will be issued.
The Wagon Wheel will be reaching out to everyone who has purchased a ticket for the summer season through an email or phone call.
Notifications will take time, Michaels said, adding “We have over 2,800 subscribers and plenty of individual and group ticket holders to reach out to. Please be patient as we navigate some uncharted waters. We appreciate your support and we can’t wait to celebrate our 65th summer season with you when it is safe to do so.”
For more information on the upcoming season or other upcoming shows, visit www.wagonwheelcenter.org.
Shipshewana police restrict office
In an effort to protect the safety of the public and personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipshewana Police Department staff announced their office is closed for nonessential law enforcement duties until further notice. This includes vehicle identification number checks, fingerprints and all volunteer programs.
Those who need to report a criminal case should call 260-768-4310 or in an emergency call 911.
