Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County and another two in St. Joseph County when the Indiana Department of Health updated its website information Friday afternoon.
That brings the total number of deaths in Elkhart County to nine and the total in St. Joseph County to 19.
Statewide, another 55 people died, bringing the state’s total to 1,062 deaths.
Here are Friday’s numbers, as reported by the IDH:
• Statewide — 18,630 positive tests, up 815; 1,062 deaths, up 55; 99,639 tested, up 4,660.
• Elkhart County — 293 positive tests, up six; nine deaths, up two; 2,251 tested, up 145.
• LaGrange County — 25 positive tests, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 156 tested, up 10.
• Noble County — 71 positive tests, up two; 12 deaths, zero new; 367 tested, up 22.
• Kosciusko County — 36 positive tests, up two; one death, zero new; 554 tested, up 31.
• St. Joseph County — 642 positive tests, up nine; 19 deaths, up two; 3,536 tested, up 232.
• Marshall County — 30 positive tests, up one; one dead, zero new; 454 tested, up 13.
Incident Command gives reopening advice
As Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts the stay-at-home order in stages, Incident Command Team members said they want to advise residents to review the governor’s executive orders to answer specific questions. The details of the orders can be found at www.backontrack.in.gov.
EMPLOYERS
• Must meet CDC and OSHA guidelines
• Required to ensure 6 feet between employees whenever possible; if this is not possible, install barriers or make other accommodations
• Required to develop a protocol to screen employees before they commence work
• Require symptomatic employees to stay home and recommend they be tested
• Train employees on importance of hygiene and sanitation
• Provide sanitization stations in common areas and work areas
• Require regular hand washing
• Increase use of virtual communication methods whenever possible
• Hold as few in-person meetings as possible and limit any necessary in-person meetings to 10 people with social distancing
• Utilize face coverings according to industry best practices guidelines (e.g. masks, scarfs, surgical masks)
• Limit business travel to essential travel only
EMPLOYEES
• Group employees by shift to reduce chances of transmission
• Provide face coverings for employees and any necessary guests (e.g. masks, scarfs, surgical masks)
• Ban or limit in-person meetings with external visitors or guests
• Increase flexibility of attendance policies when possible
• Increase communication and education of employees and their families
PHYSICAL SPACES, WORK STATIONS AND SHIFTS
• Complete daily disinfection of workstations, desks, and other high-touch areas
• Water fountains should be closed. Employees should bring or buy their own drinks
• Place signage stating CDC guidelines and best practices for hygiene and sanitation
• Change shift patterns where possible to reduce exposure of employees
• Stagger lunch and break times where possible to limit congregating of employees
• Close regularly for deep cleaning
• Reduce pace to allow less employees per line or shift
Food Bank of NI to distribute food
Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have bonus food distributions Monday through Friday.
Local distributions include:
• MONDAY — Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., Nappanee, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• WEDNESDAY — Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw, 10 a.m. to noon.
These are drive-through distributions of pre-boxed and pre-bagged items given free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis to up to 500 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance.
Care package challenge feds more than 9,700
WNDU-TV, the Foodbank of Northern Indiana and Kroger recently thanked the Michiana community for giving to the Care Package Challenge. The project was launched to help feed people facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a broad population,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “During the months of March and April, nearly 7,000 new individuals visited this pantry for the first time.”
From April 13 to 30th, WNDU invited viewers to join Kroger and donate to the Care Package Challenge. For $11, donors could fund a care package to provide needed food. To support the effort, WNDU-TV and Gray Television aired “Singing for Their Supper” April 18. During the hour-long program, a host of country music stars performed from their homes, all to raise money to fight hunger.
From Michiana viewers, the Care Package Challenge raised $106,776 — enough to provide 9,707 care packages to feed people throughout northern Indiana, organizers reported.
BBB alerts residents about online shopping scams
As most Americans are stuck at home in the wake of the Coronavirus, BBB Serving Northern Indiana is alerting online shoppers to scams that may be targeting them.
As cities across the country have begun mandating face covers in public places, the demand for N95 and N99 masks have continued to increase. Recently, the BBB Serving the Heart of Texas reported an Austin-based company is under investigation for selling masks and not delivering them to customers, including some in Indiana.
According to the BBB, Heavezt LLC, an online retailer, has become the focus of an investigation as BBB continues to receive consumer reports against the company. Thus far, BBB has received 16 complaints, reviews and BBB Scam Tracker reports from consumers across the country. Of the 16 consumers, 14 of them told BBB they never received their orders after paying anywhere from $29.99 for one mask to nearly $500 for several. The two consumers who did receive the masks informed BBB the quality was subpar and stated the item was not the N95 mask advertised on the site, BBB officials said.
With millions of Americans at home due to COVID-19 and spending more time on the internet, chances are they will encounter bogus “free trial offer” scams. Free trial offers often use celebrity endorsement ads on social media and the internet to attract consumers to deceptive websites that charge a small shipping and handling fee, usually $4.99 or less, for a “free” trial of beauty or health products like skin creams or weight loss pills. The true cost of these free trials — ongoing monthly subscription plans — is buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all.
Scammers now are using free trial offers to take advantage of the desire for streaming services. BBB has received Scam Tracker reports that scammers are using social media to offer bogus free Netflix services. To receive a fake pass, those clicking on a link may be directed to provide personal information and send the offer to friends. Scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware.
BBB urges consumers to examine online free trial offers carefully and resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name. Always report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker and financial losses to your credit card companies. After a BBB free trial offer study released in December 2019, Mastercard and Visa issued new policies to increase transparency for free trial offers.
BBB offers the following tips for online shoppers to avoid being scammed:
- Buy from reputable retailers. When shopping online, especially for high demand products like face masks, only purchase from businesses you know and trust. Be sure to review the company’s business profile at BBB.org to see what experiences other consumers have had with them.
- Confirm the business’s contact information. If you are unfamiliar with a seemingly legitimate company, check to see their contact information is valid. Incorrect email addresses and defunct customer service numbers can be indicators of an untrustworthy business.
- Pay carefully. Credit cards are generally the safest way to pay for an online purchase. If a problem occurs, you can contact your credit card company to dispute the charges. Look for the lock icon next to the website’s URL to confirm the site is secure before sharing your personal or credit card information.
If you fall victim to a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it at BBB.org/scamtracker and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at in.gov/attorneygeneral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.