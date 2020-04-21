Two new COVID-19 clinics will open Thursday in Elkhart County, according to Melanie Sizemore, public information officer with the Elkhart County Health Department. The two clinics are in areas primarily aimed at the Amish population.
Those Beacon mobile clinics will be in:
- Millersburg — in two Forest River-donated RVs parked at the Clinton Township Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane. This clinic will only be open from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays.
- Nappanee — Elder Haus, 451 N. Main St. This will only be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Two other testing sites that opened last week are operated by Beacon Health System. Those are in:
- Wakarusa at 207 N. Elkhart St. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Middlebury, 206 W. Warren St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays.
Other clinics include:
- Concord Family Medicine, 25651 C.R. 20, which opened Monday. Hours are: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
- Goshen Hospital and Goshen Urgent Care Center
- South Bend Clinic, 300 E. Jackson St. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Heart City Health on Simpson Street — strictly their patients only
- Elkhart General Hospital and Beacon MedPoint Urgent Care on C.R. 6
- Center for Healing & Hope in Goshen, which will be for a limited group of people, once their test kits arrive.
- Beacon will also offer another mobile testing site from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Goodwill, 1805 W. Western Ave., South Bend.
Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing clinics will serve Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to test individuals who have symptoms that are associated with COVID-19.
Individuals do not need a doctor’s order to be tested. However, they will be screened to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are appropriate for testing, according to Beacon Health officials.
Participants should bring driver’s license or other state of Indiana-issued identification and medical insurance information. Insurance is not required; testing will be provided for free for individuals who are not insured.
Beacon is planning additional testing locations. Sites will be posted on the Beacon website at beaconhealthsystem.org and they will be sharing the information with the local media.
Future locations will be identified in collaboration with Beacon’s Community Impact Team to determine the underserved areas of the counties utilizing the Environmental Justices Analysis report. The COVID-19 mobile testing clinic focuses on providing testing to these critical areas, Beacon officials said.
Other COVID-19 testing options are available at Beacon. Call the Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for information.
CHH to soon offer COVID-19 tests for uninsured
The Center for Healing and Hope, in collaboration with the Elkhart County Health Department, will soon be offering rapid tests for COVID-19 for people without insurance who live in Elkhart County. This testing is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
People without insurance who live in Elkhart County and meet eligibility requirements can now register for testing appointments by calling 574-216-1723.
According to information provided by CHH, becoming a COVID-19 testing site will create significant additional expenses for the clinic. This will include many extra staff hours and more supplies such as masks and gloves, which have now become more expensive. Revenues from patient fees are also expected to drop in the coming weeks, CHH officials said
“The center is facing additional strains on our staff and expenses, especially as we move away from planned fund-raising events to comply with health department directives,” said Center for Healing & Hope board chair Dr. Amanda Schmidt. “We would welcome additional support from our volunteers, donors and partners so we can continue to serve our patients, clients and community.”
To make a donation to the Center for Healing & Hope, the options include: an online donation at chhclinics.org/donate or mail a donation via check made out to Center for Healing & Hope, P.O. Box 195, Goshen, IN, 46527.
In order to meet the expected high demand, CHH will also need extra volunteers to assist with registration, set-up and tear-down and other non-clinical tasks. These positions will be primarily outdoors and in a low-risk environment, CHH officials said. Not all positions need to be bilingual.
To volunteer, fill out an application at https://app.betterimpact.com/PublicOrganization/.
Click on your areas of interest. Staff will follow up with volunteers for training and instructions.
For more information about donating, volunteering or accessing tests, call 574-534-4744.
Another 61 people dead from COVID-19
The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that another 61 people have died as a result of COVID-19. That brings the death toll in Indiana to 630.
Another 431 people tested positive for the virus, bringing that total to 12,097.
So far, 67,264 people have been tested by the IDH.
Local counties and their numbers are as follows:
- Elkhart County — 179 positive, up 15, with deaths remaining at three, and 1,360 people tested.
- LaGrange County — 18 positive, up one, with deaths remaining at one, and 94 people tested.
- Noble County — 40 positive, up two, with deaths remaining at four, and 208 people tested.
- Kosciusko County — 22 positive, which is steady, deaths remain at one and 397 people tested.
- St. Joseph County — 412 positive, up 30, with deaths remaining at nine, and 1,730 people tested.
- Marshall County — 24 positive, which is steady, with zero deaths reported, and 303 people have been tested.
YWCA Safe Haven fundraiser goes live
YWCA North Central Indiana is partnering with WHME-TV to host live on television its sixth annual SOS fundraising event to support the Safe Haven domestic violence shelter in Elkhart.
The show, complete with silent and live auctions, will be hosted by Elkhart native Chuck Freeby at 7 p.m. April 30. In addition to being broadcast on Channel 46, it will also be live streamed on the YWCA North Central Indiana’s Facebook page and on You Tube. The televised event will allow donors to show their support for the shelter, which works to keep women and children safe, all from the safety of their own homes.
“We are excited for this opportunity to reach out to the supporters of our Safe Haven Shelter on television,” said YWCA CEO Susan Tybon. “Because of COVID-19 we were afraid we would have to cancel our only fundraiser for the Safe Haven Shelter. Sadly, domestic violence doesn’t stop because of a pandemic and many women and children need our help now more than ever,” added Tybon. Supporters of Safe Haven will be able to make donations and bid on auction items using their smart phones. Advance registration is easy, secure, and just takes a moment at www.givegrove.com/sos, YWCA officials said.
Grace College engineering students 3D print ear guards
Grace College engineering students Erin Lawhon and Abbott Joy are 3D printing ear guards to donate to local organizations on the front lines of COVID-19. The ear guards help alleviate rubbing and headaches caused by face masks. The Winona Lake-based Department of Engineering is funding the project.
Lawhon, a senior at Grace from Mount Vernon, Ohio, came up with the idea when her roommate sent her an article about a Boy Scout printing ear guards in Canada. “I immediately had the idea that Grace should use their 3D printers to get involved in the effort,” Lawhon said. “But then I thought, I’m in Ohio. I can’t do anything to help. When I remembered that Abbott was still in Winona Lake, I knew that he would spearhead the initiative,” she said.
Lawhon was right. Junior engineering student Abbott Joy, of Acton, Maine, was in full support of the idea. “Given the number of people we can help and the amount of time this takes, there’s no justifiable reason not to help,” Joy said. The pair contacted the chair of the engineering program at Grace, Fred Wentorf, and got the operation in order.
Now, a week into the project, Joy checks on the printers three to four times a day for maximum yield. Joy has printed 109 ear guards to date. “Sixty-three of the guards have already been donated to Fellowship Missions, a nonprofit in Warsaw that helps homeless individuals and families, and I sent three of them to my sister who is a CNA in Maine,” Joy said.
The ear guards at Fellowship Missions are already making a difference. “I want to thank the Grace engineering team for thinking of us during this time. Our residents and staff have been required to wear masks for the past five weeks. Receiving the ear guards was a big relief for those who couldn’t find a mask that fits well. Having the ear guards has cut our headache complaints almost to zero,” said Eric Lane, executive director of Fellowship Missions.
Lawhon and Joy produce around 200 ear guards per week. They are in search of additional organizations to give donations. If you know of an organization in the Winona Lake/Warsaw community that needs ear guards, contact Erin Lawhon at engineering@grace.edu.
Elkhart launches COVID website
The City of Elkhart recently launched www.ElkhartCityCOVID.org This site is designed to be a one-stop-shop for resources the people of Elkhart need to help them recover from this crisis.
On a daily basis, the mayor’s office receives calls looking for grocery delivery, food assistance, questions about the governor’s executive order, rent assistance, etc., and it drove the need for a hub that can connect Elkhart residents with available resources, according to a news release from city officials.
The information on this site will continue to be updated and new resources will be added, the release reads. Any organization that has resources to offer the people of Elkhart, should email the mayor’s Director of Communications Corinne Straight-Reed at Corinne.Straight-Reed@coei.org with their information and she will be in contact with them to see if their organization is a good fit for www.ElkhartCityCOVID.org.
Lake City Bank facilitates $530M in CARES loans
Lake City Bank, Warsaw, announced Monday the bank has received approval on 1,677 client loans totaling $530 million under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. According to Lake City, the PPP authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The Small Business Administration (SBA) began accepting applications under the program April 3 and Lake City Bank filed its first application on behalf of a client that morning. Bank officials said they expect to complete funding of these commitments under the program by the end of this week.
For more information, visit www.lakecitybank.com.
Candidate forum to be reset
The Kosciusko County Bar Association and Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce announce the rescheduling of a candidate forum that will feature the four-way race for Superior 3 and several other competitive primary races.
The forum was originally scheduled for April 22, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event has now been rescheduled to 6 p.m. May 15. While a live and in-person forum is preferred, the event may be physically closed to the public given social distancing recommendations.
The Candidate & Judicial Forum will seek participation from candidates running for election to the bench in Kosciusko Superior Court 3, as well as the candidates for the County Commissioners Northern District seat, and County Council At-Large seats.
The Bar Association and Chamber leaders said they are working to coordinate alternative formats to allow for livestreaming of the event or other appropriate means of public “attendance.” More information will follow as it becomes available.
The election will now take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2. Polling locations will likely change or be reduced, and further information regarding such will not be available until after next week. Early in-person voting has changed to a very limited time from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26-29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 and from 8 a.m. to noon June 1.
For more information on the election, visit www.kcgov.com or https://www.kcgov.com/topic/index.php?topicid=45&structureid=32
Elkhart Leadership Academy to distribute free food boxes Friday
The Elkhart Leadership Academy will be distributing free food boxes from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave, Elkhart.
Free food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family will receive one 25-pound box of food and one box of hygiene products. Recipients must be a resident of Elkhart County.
This is a Nonprofit Impact Project from the Elkhart Leadership Academy, in partnership with Feed the Children and Church Community Services.
The Elkhart Leadership Academy is a program of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
CAPS postpones Superhero 5K, launches virtual fundraiser
CAPS announces its Nurture the Nest fundraising challenge where participants can create a team, join a team, have their own individual fundraising page and/or simply donate. The team who raised the most in donations will be invited to an exclusive CAPS cocktail party in the fall. Everyone who donates $100 or more will receive a complimentary entry into the family-fun Superhero 5K.
According to CAPS officials, the Nurture the Nest fundraiser was initiated when the organization made the decision to postpone its annual Superhero 5K fundraiser due to the coronavirus outbreak. With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, CAPS needed to be innovative in finding ways to create awareness for prevention services.
“We need to be aware of the vulnerable state of our families and the increased likelihood of child abuse,” said CAPS CEO Melinda Konrath-Fielding. “The stay-at-home orders mean the routines are disrupted, unemployment rises, and children are isolated from others who care. And any time there are increased levels of stress, children are at higher risk of abuse. CAPS is preparing for that possibility.”
The funds raised, CAPS officials said, will enable CAPS to work alongside parents to help them strengthen their families through education and home visiting services. By helping families become more resilient and giving them more tools for parenting, parents are better able to cope with stressful situations, the news release reads. The organization also serves families by offering supervised visitation services, forensic interviews for children when sexual abuse is suspected, community education on recognizing and preventing child abuse, and CASA services.
For more information on the Nurture the Nest fundraiser for CAPS, visit their website at www.CAPSElkhart.org.
