Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Noble County on the Indiana Department of Health’s website Wednesday afternoon.
That brings the total count in Noble County to 11 people who have died as a result of the virus.
According to the Noble County Health Department, all 11 COVID-19 related deaths reported so far have been at either Sacred Heart Home in Avilla or at Lutheran Life Villages — Village at Kendallville.
St Joseph County also reported a new death, bringing that county’s total to 17.
Statewide, 964 people have died, an increase of 63 since Tuesday.
Here are the numbers from the IDH:
Indiana — 17,182 positive cases, up 615; 964 deaths, up 63; 91,550 tests.
Elkhart County — 281 positive cases, up 12; 7 deaths, 0 new; 2,058 tests.
LaGrange County — 24 positive cases, 0 new; 2 dead, 0 new; 140 tests.
Noble County — 68 positive cases, up 10; 11 deaths, up 2; 334 tests.
Kosciusko County — 33 positive cases, up 3; 1 death, 0 new; 506 tests.
St. Joseph County — 620 positive cases, up 18; 17 deaths, 1 new; 3,161 tests.
Marshall County — 28 positive cases, 0 new; 1 death, 0 new; 418 tests.
Tour des Lakes postponed to 2021
The organizers of Kosciusko County’s Tour des Lakes have decided to postpone the July 18 ride due to the novel coronavirus.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” organizers stated in a news release, “and after a lot of discussion and deliberation, we felt it was best for the health and safety of our riders, volunteers and vendors.”
The group is planning on its 10th ride July 17, 2021.
For those who have already paid for the 2020 ride, registration will automatically be applied to the 2021 ride. Since the Tour des Lakes is a fundraiser, people can opt to donate their 2020 registration fee by contacting the group at https://www.tourdeslakes.com/,
Those who do not want to participate in the 2021 ride and would like a refund can also contact organizers.
The VA is open
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is open and can be reached by calling 317-232-3910. Callers should leave a detailed message with their name and callback number.
IDVA officials said to allow 24 hours for its staff to return the call.
Contact can also be made on social media as well through direct messaging. The IDVA’s social media sites are: Facebook — indiana.veterans; Twitter — @InVetAffairs; Instagram — in_dva; and LinkedIn — Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
Reminder of Elkhart County testing sites
Elkhart County Incident Command Team members issued a statement saying they are currently looking at testing sites for the uninsured, undocumented, and Spanish speaking.
“We wanted to remind people of the locations that you can go now for a COVID test. We also know that the state Department of Health is setting up a testing site at the armory off of Oakland Ave. However, we do not have details at this time and will share as soon as we have them,” the release reads.
Screening and testing sites, with no doctor order needed, include:
- Goshen Hospital — 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, tent off of Westwood near ER (24/7).
- Goshen Health Urgent Care — 2824 Elkhart Road. Drive-up testing off of U.S. 33 (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- South Bend Clinic — Drive-up testing, 300 E. Jackson (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Register in advance at 574-307-6870
- Elkhart Clinic at Concord Family Medicine — 25651 C.R. 20, Elkhart, (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to noon)
- Beacon Medical Group — 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg, (Thursday from 9-10 a.m.)
- Beacon Medical Group — 451 N. Main St., Nappanee (Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Prairie Mennonite Church — 1316 Prairie St. (Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.)
Beacon Medical Group — Call 855-523-2225 first for virtual doctor appointment
- Elkhart General Hospital — 600 East Boulevard (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) ER and drive up
- MedPoint — 3301 C.R. 6, Elkhart (daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wakarusa — 207 N. Elkhart St. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Middlebury — 206 W. Warren St. (Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- People’s Clinic — Select health only at 5218 Beck Drive, St. 12, (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon) (by doctor’s order)
- Heart City Health — 238 Simpson St. (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
