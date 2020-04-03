The first death in Noble County from COVID-19 was reported Friday by the Noble County EMA & 911 Center.
Officials with the Noble County Health Department state in a news release cases have been reported at the Sacred Heart Home long-term care facility, where the death was reported.
“We know that people older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic,” Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said. “We ask that everyone join in our efforts to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as offering residents access to mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.”
The report also states “no further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.”
Positive cases increase
Twenty-nine people have tested positive in Elkhart County, the Indiana Department of Health reports Friday morning. That is an increase of two people. Deaths remain at three people in the county.
Statewide, though, the number of deaths jumped from 78 on Thursday to 101 this morning.
Statewide there were 3,437 positive cases reported Friday, up from 3,039 Thursday.
In LaGrange County, the number of positive cases went from two to four. The patients have been hospitalized for at least a week, according to LaGrange County Dr. Tony Pechin. Preliminary information indicated one of the patients traveled to the Indianapolis area during the past month, he stated in a press release.
In Noble County, cases rose from three to five and in Kosciusko County, positive cases increased from five to eight.
The total amount of people tested statewide as of Thursday morning was 16,900, up from 16,285 the day before.
New to the Department of Health’s website is the number of tests done locally.
In Elkhart County, the state has done 480 tests, in Kosciusko County 108 tests, in Noble County 42 tests and in LaGrange County 27 tests.
Pechin has the following advice for business people:
Stop handshaking – use other noncontact methods of greeting
Clean hands at the door and schedule regular hand washing reminders by email
Create habits and reminders to avoid touching their faces and cover coughs and sneezes
Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables, desks, and handrails regularly
Increase ventilation by opening windows or adjusting air conditioning
Use videoconferencing for meetings when possible
When not possible, hold meetings in open, well-ventilated spaces
Consider adjusting or postponing large meetings or gatherings
Assess the risks of business travel
Wearing homemade masks is encouraged, but don’t use disposable masks that could be better used by the health care system.
If employees working together, no matter how many, in a confined space — then start a check station including handwash/hand sanitizer station, checking topical temperatures (wipe with alcohol after each use), every day document employees not sick — fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath — send them home if sick.
Retail/healthcare/service companies should not have more than one person in a waiting room for more than a minute or two. Religious services should be stopped unless social distancing is assured, like drive-in church.
“Our biggest risks of spread right now will come from person to person contact,” Pechin writes. “We really need to minimize this for the next few weeks. We will soon not be able to predict who is contagious because the virus is very contagious in people who are just becoming sick. Businesses and faith groups will be playing a very important role in controlling this spread by proper social distancing plans.” He suggests sharing best practices/ innovations among each other.
1st Source contributes to The United Way
1st Source Bank and 1st Source Foundation, South Bend, will be giving $600,000 in grants to address COVID-19 challenges to be funded through The United Ways of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. These areas are where 1st Source Bank serves businesses and individuals through its banking centers.
“I am pleased to announce that 1st Source Bank in concert with the 1st Source Foundation is making grants of a little over $600,000 in two distributions — $400,000 in the next two weeks and $200,000 in early September — to The United Ways of the 18 counties of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan,” said Chris Murphy, CEO of 1st Source Bank. “While we are committed to helping individuals, businesses and communities deal with the financial challenges brought on by the virus, we also believe that help needs to be directed at the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of the communities we serve, and the United Way is best equipped to make those decisions.”
The first grant of $400,000 will be distributed by the local United Way in each county to those organizations, either in their counties or elsewhere, that are doing the most to serve their county residents affected by COVID-19. The second grant of $200,000 will be distributed in the fall of 2020 based on an assessment by 1st Source Bank and 1st Source Foundation as to the needs of these same counties relative to their populations and 1st Source Bank’s deposit share in each.
Department of Revenue warns of scamsNewly surfaced reports show scammers are creating text messages, emails, websites and social media posts to pose as government entities and organizations to obtain financial information from individuals for personal gain, Department of Revenue officials said.
Here are a few key signs of these scams, DOR officials provided in a news release:
Emphasizes the terms “Stimulus Check” or “Stimulus Payment.” The Internal Revenue Service uses the official term “economic impact payment.”
Asks the individual to sign over their stimulus check.
Asks by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information to receive or speed up their stimulus check.
Mails the individual a fake check and requests the individual to call a number or verify information online to cash it.
DOR recommends Hoosiers remain vigilant and work hard to identify these scam attempts. Never engage with potential scammers online or on the phone.
Individuals who receive emails, text messages or social media attempts to gather information that appears to be from DOR, the IRS or an organization closely linked to either government agency, such as the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, should forward it to phishing@irs.gov.
Learn more about reporting suspected scams by going to the Report Phishing and Online Scams page on the IRS website.
Individuals can find official IRS information about the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments on the IRS Coronavirus Tax Relief web page. For information on COVID-19 related changes to DOR operations and ongoing taxpayer relief, visit DOR’s Coronavirus webpage at dor.in.gov/7870.htm.
Indiana SNAP recipients to see bump next week
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits when April distributions begin this Sunday. The additional funds are intended to help Hoosiers obtain food and support for their families while Indiana responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act gives states the option to provide SNAP households with the maximum SNAP allotment, which is based on household size. SNAP households which are not currently receiving the maximum allotment will receive additional benefits which bring their allotment amount to the maximum. Households already receiving the maximum benefit will not receive additional benefits.
Maximum amounts per household size are as follows (number in SNAP household and maximum benefit):
1 — $194
2 — $355
3 — $509
4 — $646
5 — $768
6 — $921
7 — $1,018
8 — $1,164
Each additional person add $146.
Indiana SNAP recipients receive their benefits via electronic benefit transfer according to a schedule based on the first letter of their last name. Each month, distribution starts on the 5th and concludes on the 23rd.
All new applications authorized in April will also receive the maximum allotment for their household size. FSSA is working to inform various partners and stakeholders, including retailers, of the change to help them inform and explain to SNAP recipients the reason for the additional allotment, state officials said.
Trolley’s Yellow Line schedule to be modified
The Interurban Trolley will continue operating normal service throughout Elkhart and Goshen, as it provides an essential transportation service, according to Michiana Area Council of Governments.
Beginning Monday, the Interurban Trolley Yellow Line service will run on a modified schedule on weekdays to support the temporary service reductions announced by Transpo in South Bend and Mishawaka in response to COVID-19, MACOG officials said. The Interurban Trolley and Transpo jointly operate the Yellow Line between Elkhart and Mishawaka. The Interurban Trolley will also operate service on Transpo Route 9 between the Mishawaka Transfer Center and South Street Station.
The new Yellow Line and Transpo Route 9 schedules maintain an approximately 30-minute frequency of service on both the Yellow Line and Route 9. These bus routes service an essential corridor connecting Elkhart, Mishawaka and South Bend and will provide better service for essential workers dependent on public transit, MACOG officials said.
A modified schedule of the Yellow Line is attached to the online version of this article and is also available online at www.interurbantrolley.com. The modified Route 9 schedule is available at www.sbtranspo.com.
The Interurban Trolley staff reminds all riders to comply with Governor Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
The Interurban Trolley should only be used for essential travel and continues to waive fares. Riders are requested to practice social distancing by using the rear door to get on and off the bus and sit at least one seat away from other passengers.
Blue Gate announces performance changes
The Blue Gate in Shipshewana has had to reschedule concerts due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The status of concerts is as follows, according to Andy Rohrer of Blue Gate (group, old date and new date or status):
Mutts Gone Nuts — March 13 — TBD
Night Ranger — March 14 — Oct. 31
Browns Celtic — March 17 — canceled
Anthem Lights — March 20 — July 24
Jeff Foxworthy — March 21 — Aug. 8
Stolen — March 25 — canceled
Bellamy Brothers — March 27 — Aug. 27
Hank & Honkey Tonk — March 28 — canceled
Postmodern Jukbox — March 28 — Sept. 18
Baby Boomer — April 3 — canceled
John Conlee — April 3 — Aug. 13
Glen Campbel — April 4 — canceled
Celtic Woman — April 14 — April 8, 2021
Martina McBride — April 16 — :August date TBD
Down East Boys — April 17 — canceled
Michael W Smith — April 17 — Oct. 9
Six — April 18 — Aug. 22
Booth Brothers — April 21 — Oct 20
Booth Brothers — April 22 — Oct. 21
Doug Church — April 23 — Oct. 14
3 Dog Night — April 24 — Oct. 23
Golden Boys — April 25 — July 9
Mavericks — May 16 — Sept. 23
