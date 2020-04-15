Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey said the county now has nine novel coronavirus testing facilities up and running. Elkhart General Hospital (Beacon) has added a couple of popups: a clinic in Wakarusa on Elkhart Road and another on Warren Street in Middlebury. Currently, they are working on four more that Tobey said she hopes will be running next week.
Tobey said two facilities to service the Amish communities in the county should be opening next week — one in Millersburg and another in Nappanee.
The state’s projected peak date for the virus has now moved to early May, which means Elkhart County’s is now projected to about May 10, she said.
Tobey also thanked Forest River for donating three trailers to Emergency Management.
COVID-19-related deaths statewide increase to 436
The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday increased the number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 436, which was 49 more people than Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 8,955 people in the state had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an increase of 440. The results came from 48,396 conducted tests, an increase of 2,420 from Tuesday.
In Elkhart County, the number of people who tested positive increased by five to 105. Deaths remain at three. So far, 1,055 people have been tested.
In St. Joseph County, 273 people tested positive. They have five deaths. And as of Wednesday, 987 tests had been completed by the state.
In Marshall County, 19 people tested positive. They have had zero deaths and 230 people had been tested.
In LaGrange County, 14 people tested positive. They remain at one death. Sixty-four people had been tested at the state level.
In Noble County, eight more people were confirmed positive for the coronavirus. This comes after the Noble County Health Department announced a nursing home in Kendallville had multiple COVID-19 patients. This is the second nursing home in Noble County to have residents test positive. The first was in Avilla.
Noble County remains with one death and 108 people had been tested.
In Kosciusko County, the number of positive cases remained flat at 19. They remain at one death. So far, 309 people have been tested.
Extension events postponed, virtual, canceled
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Extension staff learned from Purdue University that all Extension Events and programs between now and June 30 will be postponed, held virtually or canceled. This will include all 4-H events, Extension Homemaker events and master gardener events. The staff will contact participants who signed up for June events, and are asking people to be patient as they do so.
“I know that this starts to raise many questions as we move into the summer months of our programming season,” a statement from the Extension reads. “Rest assured that we are taking the health of our staff, volunteers, participants and community as our number one priority. Purdue University is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work with officials on our July events. By May 15 ... we will know more on our July 2020 events. We are hopeful for the future and are planning towards our big summer events.”
Events have been adjusted by hosting some of them virtually and postponing some of them as well, the statement reads.
The Purdue Extension Elkhart County office is open but is restricting public access for health and safety concerns. During this time, the foyer is open 24/7 for pick up and drop off. People can still call or email. For a complete staff listing, go online to https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/about.
Beacon receives fifth-wheel trailers
Beacon announced Wednesday that its three MedPoint Urgent Care sites are now equipped with custom, converted fifth-wheel trailers to help meet the increased demand for serving patients with respiratory illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These units will play a critical role in helping Beacon providers keep patients with respiratory symptoms and illnesses separate from patients needing other types of medical care, Beacon officials stated in a news release.
Each trailer has been converted into a mobile triage unit, meaning they are equipped with air exhaust systems in order to provide a safe treatment environment for all patients, as well as Beacon’s frontline health care workers, the statement reads.
Tiara RV and Keystone RV donated the trailers to Beacon to assist with efforts at these locations: MedPoint Urgent Care Main Street, 6913 N. Main St., Granger; MedPoint Urgent Care Ireland Road, 1815 E. Ireland Road, South Bend; and MedPoint Urgent Care Elkhart, 3301 C.R. 6 East, Elkhart.
Beacon’s Urgent Care sites remain an option for treatment of minor health concerns. Patients with other common illnesses and injuries will continue to be directed inside each MedPoint site.
Those who have respiratory symptoms or believe they have COVID-19, should call ahead so the MedPoint teams can prepare for their arrival.
People who think they have COVID-19 should also call the Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225, or obtain a referral from their physician.
Disaster program gives greater access to food assistance
Indiana residents who need help feeding their families during the COVID-19 pandemic will have greater access to assistance from food banks and pantries through a Disaster Household Distribution program approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
The disaster distribution program uses commodity foods from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is administered by the Indiana State Department of Health, and is effective today through May 14. The goal, ISDH officials stated in a news release, is to increase access to food assistance to those in need. Priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.
During the COVID-19 response, food banks and partner agencies have largely shifted to drive-through distributions. Through the DHD program, current TEFAP food banks will use the network of new and existing mobile pantries to distribute food packages to families in need, state health officials said. It is anticipated a total of 250 sites, including mobile pantries, will assist with food distribution throughout the state, primarily in rural areas.
Each household receiving food through this program can receive one prepackaged 25-pound box that includes a variety of foods, including, but not limited to, canned and packaged fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, noodles, beans, nuts, juices and meats. If frozen and/or refrigerated storage is available at a site, those items also will be distributed.
Individuals should contact their local food bank or pantry to determine whether they are participating in the DHD program. For additional information, visit wic.in.gov or find a food pantry by using Indiana’s food assistance map.
First COVID-19-related death at an IDOC facility
The Indiana Department of Correction had the first death of an offender at the Westville Correctional Facility, located in Westville, late Monday evening.
The man was older than 70. He did not have indications of illness, but reported experiencing chest pains and trouble breathing on Monday, IDOC officials said. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died at the hospital. While at the hospital, the man tested positive for COVID-19.
Immediate family will be notified, IDOC officials said.
State health commissioner authorizes transfer of long-term care residents
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box authorized Wednesday long-term care facilities to transfer, discharge, transport or relocate residents in order to reduce the risks of COVID-19 to this vulnerable population. All moves would be done in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health.
Box’s order, which includes transfers within a facility, between facilities and those occurring across city or county boundaries, will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Governor Eric J. Holcomb. It supersedes any orders issued at the local level as allowed under Indiana law.
The goal of the order, Box said, is to help facilities group residents who have tested negative to protect them from infection and better serve residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 by allowing facilities to establish COVID-dedicated units, with approval of ISDH. Box said such units can allow facilities to better care for these residents and protect health care workers while helping to conserve personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.
Brightpoint Development Fund offers express business loans
Due to the high demand for financial relief, the Brightpoint Development Fund has created a COVID-19 Express Loan for businesses in northeast Indiana impacted by the pandemic.
Businesses in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, St. Joseph, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties are eligible for loan funds up to $20,000 with zero upfront costs. Immediate deferred payment options are available.
Businesses interested in applying should submit a BDF COVID-19 Express loan application available at mybdf.org, along with the required documents listed on the website. For additional help, call 260-423-3546, ext. 215, or email bdf@mybrightpoint.org.
Reminder: ‘Tax Day’ extended
Individuals and businesses have been given an extra 90 days to file and pay their individual income and corporate taxes. On March 19, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue was extending certain filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service and support Hoosiers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15, are now due on or before July 15. Returns included are the IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40.
Corporate tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 or April 20, are now due on or before July 15. Those originally due on May 15 are now due on Aug. 17. Returns included are the IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20NP, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP, NP-20 and URT-Q.
All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
If Hoosiers need additional time to file, they can request an extension. Instructions for an extension time to file can be found on DOR’s website. If an individual is approved for a federal extension, Indiana automatically extends the state deadline, there is no need to file anything additional.
Although all DOR in-person services are temporarily closed, customers can access online services on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm, call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.
Any changes or additional modifications to normal operations or changes to tax filing and payment deadlines will be posted on DOR’s website, as well as DOR’s social media accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.