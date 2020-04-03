LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos has strong words for people who are flouting the governor’s executive order of essential travel only: stay home except for permitted travel or you are breaking the law.
In a letter to residents, Campos said, “I, as the sheriff, do not take this order lightly. Indiana Code 10-14-3-24 states that law enforcement authorities have the power to enforce any order, rule and regulation issued by the governor. It is my duty to inform you that a person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates Indiana Code 10-14-3-34, The Stay at Home Executive Order, commits a Class B misdemeanor. In which said person may be charged and or arrested. As sheriff of LaGrange County, it is my duty to make sure the community stays safe not just from crime but from whatever threatens our community.”
When asked about the letter, Campos stated in an email, “There are too many that are not taking this serious, so I needed to say something. At this time no one has been [cited] or arrested. But as the state statute reads, it can be done. Unfortunately at some point there needs to be accountability, to stop the spreading and to save lives.”
Campos explained in the letter that since the order, which limits gatherings to no more than 10 people, bans all but essential travel and requires social distancing of 6 feet, was enacted, he’s taken a number of questions and has “heard negative and derogatory remarks.”
The travel order is for essential activities, essential governmental functions and essential businesses and operations, he writes and then lists each instance that is permissible.
“Now it is shameful to say that there are some that will use loopholes and twist the wording so they can be exempt from the Executive Order and completely bypass the meaning of the order. The Executive Order is meant to prevent the rapid continuous spreading of the virus and for persons to completely disobey the order is selfish and disrespectful to the community. Yes, this order is life changing but most importantly it is life saving!”
The sheriff said he believes that for the most part people are doing a good job of keeping their social distance and limiting travel. “But we need to do better,” he writes. ”I continue to hear things like, I feel fine, I don’t have it, if I do get it I am young and I will be OK, or my least favorite is this whole thing is not real or worse. In my opinion those comments are disrespectful and selfish. It’s not about if you get it, it’s about who you may give it to and who they may give it to, it’s about the spread of this virus. I know I wouldn’t want to be the one that thought about myself and to find out that I was the cause that helped spread this virus and someone’s family member or friend succumbed to this virus. It really takes no effort, just smart, courteous choices to do the right thing and follow the Executive Order, stay at home, practice good hygiene (wash your hands and sanitize) and social distancing.”
Rep. Walorski says small loans begin today
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, said Thursday morning in a phone interview from her Jimtown home that social distancing is working.
The bright light, she said, is that the hunkering down and sheltering in place are working. Although there are many unknown factors with the coronavirus, she said, “one thing we do know for sure is we’re moving the needle — that is working.”
She urged Hoosiers to continue to social distance and to stay away from each other as much as possible. “Social distancing is probably going to be part of our lifetime forever,” she said.
Walorski said she works daily to stay in touch with Emergency Management agencies in her district, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state officials and in ensuring health care workers have PPEs. Although she and her staff are working from home, they are still taking questions from constituents, she said.
The congresswoman said she sees telehealth as playing a more prominent role in health care — something the Veterans Administration already does well with.
One of her biggest concerns is with small businesses. She said that as of this morning, small businesses will be able to go to their local bank and apply for small, forgivable loans — basically grants, she said. And then on April 10, those loans will open for independent contractors and those who are self-employed.
“We need to stand back and let this money work,” Walorski said. She wants to let the first three bills of the CARES Act work before moving onto a fourth bill. Once the money starts flowing into households and into businesses, it is Walorski’s hope that it will be enough to spur the economy. And then by the end of the summer or by the end of the year, congress can see if more action is needed, she said.
Still seeking PPEs
Personal protection equipment for health care workers is still being sought in Elkhart County. Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey said Thursday people are still reaching out to see if they can give anything. “We’ll take any PPE we can,” she said.
Emergency Management will also be asking for monetary donations to support what the Elkhart County Community Foundation is doing through its Community Response Fund. Also, they will be looking at getting food donations in case they need to set up delivery for residents.
Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival canceled
The Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 festival. With the governor’s executive orders about no more than 10 people gathering and limiting travel to essential business only until May 1, the committee said they felt that even if the virus does peak soon, restrictions would likely be lifted slowly, such as restaurants opening to maybe 100 people then to 250, etc., and not into the thousands by May 15-17.
Kroger, UFCW announce pay increases, benefits
On Thursday, the Kroger Co. and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced a new increase to the pay and benefits for more than 12,000 Indiana grocery workers at Kroger stores across the state. The UFCW welcomed the action by Kroger as an essential investment in grocery workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, UFCW stated in a news release.
They announced a $2 per hour wage increase, additional emergency paid leave, new workplace safety measures and other worker protections, said UFCW International President Marc Perrone.
UFCW and Kroger announced the following increases to pay, benefits, and protections for frontline associates across the country:
Shows rescheduled
Due to the progression of the COVID-19 crisis and the facility closure of The Lerner in April, the previously scheduled shows, “Fairytale Fantasy” has been rescheduled for June 13 with a start time of 11:30 a.m. In addition, “Sleeping Beauty and Repertoire” has been rescheduled for June 14, with a start time of 3 p.m.
For ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained through the Box Office by emailing info@thelerner.com. The Lerner Theatre Box Office remains closed to the public through April 30. Web sales only at www.thelerner.com.
AEP Foundation donates $50,000 to food bank
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend received a donation of $50,000 in emergency funds from the American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power to help the local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We thank the AEP Foundation and I&M for this generous donation to help provide much needed resources to those impacted by the virus,” said Marijo Martinec, Food Bank of Northern Indiana executive director and CEO. “With these funds, the Food Bank will further be able to serve families in six counties ensuring they have healthy meals on the table. We are incredibly humbled.”
In total, the AEP Foundation is donating $240,000 to support basic human needs like food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M’s service territory. Overall, the AEP Foundation will donate $1.5 million to communities served by AEP in 11 states.
For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, visit feedindiana.org.
Show and swap meet postponed
The fifth annual Vintage Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet that was set for the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds has been moved to Sept. 13 at the fairgrounds, according to the staff of Team Works Cycle.
There is a motorcycle half-mile race at the fairgrounds on Sept. 12 as well. A pre-show pizza party is canceled.
