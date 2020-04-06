LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Don Wismer is reaching out to LaGrange County manufacturers and others to request donations of personal protection equipment for all police, fire and EMS responders in the county.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, we need to be able to protect our first responders,” Wismer said. “We are specifically seeking N95 masks, head gear with face shields and full coverage gowns or suits. We will gladly accept both disposable or multi-use equipment that can be sterilized. There are 300 personnel who will be first on the scene here in the county. Your PPE donations will help to keep our first responders healthy and able to help residents of the county.”
Donations of any of the items listed below may be dropped off at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office, 0875 S. Ind. 9, between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no need to call in advance of making a drop-off of equipment.
Items needed:
N95 masks
Eye protection including goggles or headgear with face shields
Full coverage gowns or suits — may be disposable or be multi-use equipment that can be sterilized
“Those who are dropping off PPE donations should drive up to the yellow pole near the overhead door on the west side of the building. Use the call box mounted on the pole to let the sheriff’s office know you have equipment to drop off,” sad Wismer said. “Be sure to leave your name and number with your donation.
“If you have PPE items you are willing to donate, but no way to deliver them to the Sheriff’s Department, please email either wwismer@lagrangecounty.org or tharker@lagrangesd.com to arrange for the items to be picked up.”
State continues to see virus deaths
As of Sunday, 11 more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the state death toll to 127.
Elkhart County has had three deaths and Noble County one death. Kosciusko and LaGrange counties have not had any deaths yet.
Elkhart, Noble and Kosciusko counties each saw increases in positive cases, according to the IDH Sunday morning.
Elkhart County has 35 positive cases, up four from Saturday. The deaths remain at three. So far, 556 tests have been done for the county at the state level.
In Noble County, the one death that the county health officer reported a couple of days ago has shown up on the state’s website. Noble County now has 11 people who have tested positive, up from nine on Saturday. So far, 75 people have been tested.
In Kosciusko County, there are 12 people who tested positive, up one from Saturday. That county does not have any reported deaths. The state reports having completed 157 tests.
Statewide, there are 4,411 positive cases, 127 deaths and 22,652 people have been tested.
BMV announces special appointment- only hours
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced recently that six BMV branches will be open by appointment only beginning today to process new commercial learner’s permits (CLP), new commercial driver’s licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. This decision was made to support the current critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to aid in the start of agricultural season in our state, BMV officials said.
An appointment is required to visit a branch during these special hours of operation and the available transactions are limited to new CLP, new CDL, and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement. Individuals must have a medical examination report and medical examiner’s certificate on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take knowledge exam(s).
To schedule an appointment to obtain a CDL, people must hold a CLP and pass a CDL skills test in a vehicle representative of the class of CDL the driver wants to receive at a BMV-authorized CDL skills test site.
Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, visit the BMV’s website: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm.
To schedule an appointment or ask additional questions, call the BMV Contact Center. The team is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is 888-692-6841.
Commercial motor vehicles titling and registration transactions can be completed via mail or through a BMV partner location. Renewal transactions are covered under thestate expiration extension and do not need to be immediately completed.
BMV branches continue to be closed to the general public. For more information on operational and transaction related changes under Executive Orders previously issued by Governor Holcomb, please visit our website: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm
How to mail, ship without leaving home
People do not have to go to the Post Office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of their home with or without a computer, U.S. Postal Service officials said.
To purchase stamps, for example, go to the online Postal Store at usps.com and select different stamp denominations. USPS will deliver them to a person’s home.
For those who do not have a computer, they can ask their local Post Office or carrier to bring them a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it and put it in their mailbox with a check. Again, USPS will deliver the stamps.
To send a package, people can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies at usps.com. Again, USPS will deliver the items. And at usps.com, using Click-N-Ship, people can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from their computer.
If the package needs to be picked up, go to usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In the request, let the local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.
Postal officials said skip the trip to the Post Office by ordering stamps, package supplies, and print package postage from home.
