GOSHEN — City buildings will remain closed through June 14 unless future data calls for an earlier or later opening, according to information on the city’s website.
In the meantime, city staff will continue working to provide city services and are available to the public by phone and email.
The statement on the website states other measures the city will take at this time are:
- Implementing a set of safe work practices for employees to follow. Practices include wearing a face mask when interacting with the public or other employees when a safe social distance cannot be maintained, measuring and tracking their temperature on a daily basis and use of remote meetings, among others.
- Although the state allows for gatherings to be of up to 25 people, the city will be limiting its municipal gatherings to less than 10 people during Stage 2.
- All public meetings for boards and commissions will resume via zoom only. The following meetings will remain open to the public, though with limited seating and with streaming options: City Council, Board of Works, Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Redevelopment and the Parks & Recreation Board
“As we prepare to reopen with the guidance outlined by the Indiana governor, the safety of our employees and the public is of upmost importance,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “The city will continue to communicate with other Elkhart County officials as we all monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. If we all continue to work together and take the precautions needed, we will be able to stay ahead of the virus.”
To read the governor’s five-stage plan, go to backontrack.in.gov. For more updates from the city of Goshen in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to goshenindiana.org/covid19 or follow the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfGoshen.
Essenhaus to open Monday
Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middelbury announced the Essenhaus Inn and Conference Center, the Essenhaus Village Shops, curbside carry-out and dine-in seating will reopen Monday.
Adjusted hours of operation will be: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A modified breakfast, lunch and dinner menu will be available, as well as the traditional all-you-can-eat family-style dining option.
Curbside carry-out meals will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Curbside carry-out orders are available online at www.Essenhaus2go.com or by calling 574-825-9471 during adjusted hours of operation.
Habitat for Humanity reopens ReStore
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s ReStore in Goshen has been closed since March 23 due to the pandemic, but the Restore will reopen Monday with new social distancing and safety measures in place. Modified store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will include limits on the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any one time, Habitat officials state in a news release. The ReStore will ask all patrons to follow the governor's guidelines for shopping in public retail.
Habitat’s ReStore, which sells donated new and used building supplies and home furnishings, is a major source of funds directly supporting Habitat’s operating costs and mission, according to information from Habitat.
Habitat was set to begin construction this past March, but all construction and volunteer activities were paused due to the pandemic. After the staff's review of updated state guidelines contained in the Back On Track Indiana plan, construction will begin May 13, incorporating the new health and safety measures for staff, volunteers and partner families, Habitat officials said.
This year, Habitat’s first construction project will be building two Women Build homes side-by-side on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart. More than 300 volunteers, typically in groups of five to 25, are needed to help build each Habitat home. Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact Habitat at 574-533-6109 to sign-up.
Bishop allows public liturgies
Public liturgies will restart in the Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Dioceses beginning the weekend of May 23-24.
In a statement to parishioners, the Bishop Kevin Rhoades said that weekend the church will be able to celebrate Christ’s Ascension into heaven following his resurrection.
“Mass attendance that weekend and following will need to be limited in order to observe the necessary social distancing within our churches,” Rhoades stated, adding that he knows this will be a challenge to organize. But he asks for patience as the church navigates through this unchartered territory.
“We want to accommodate as many people as is safely possible,” he writes. “There is no ‘perfect’ plan in the situation we face and we are all doing our best in resuming public liturgies while, at the same time, taking the necessary precautions to protect people from the virus and to serve the common good. … It has been beautiful for me to see our spiritual solidarity during this pandemic."
