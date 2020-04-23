GOSHEN — Goshen Health Foundation recently established the Goshen Health COVID-19 Response Fund to rapidly address the needs of local workers and families most affected by the pandemic.
“We’ve had so many requests from people in the community who wanted to know how they could help, we felt it was critical to help match such heartfelt generosity with some of the areas of greatest need that otherwise might go unmet,” said Jim Caskey, vice president, Goshen Health Foundation and campaign director.
Donations are accepted online at GoshenHealth.com/Forms/COVID-19-Give or by calling the foundation office at 574-364-2701.
According to Goshen Health, 100% of these funds will be used to:
- Aid medical professionals through efforts such as providing essential medical supplies, constructing emergency care structures or offering critical support.
- Help individuals and families who are not working, who have medical bills or who have a key family member incapacitated at the hospital.
“Around the world COVID-19 is bringing individuals, businesses and organizations together to combat this pandemic. We see the same happening right here in our own community. We are so fortunate to be the recipients of such an outpouring of solidarity and support by our community at large. The generosity of this community is unmatched,” Caskey said.
Tobacco use could impact COVID-19
The Elkhart County Health Department has provided the following information on smoking, vaping and COVID-19, along with cessation resources.
Researchers and medical professionals are saying it is reasonable to assume that smoking, and possibly vaping, could increase the risk of developing serious adverse effects from the COVID-19, health department officials said. In general, long-term smokers and e-cigarette users are at a heightened risk of developing chronic lung conditions. The CDC has said those with serious underlying medical conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes, may be at a higher risk from COVID-19.
Smoking and vaping have been shown to affect the lungs and the immune system, which strongly suggests that using these products increases the risk of infection and worse outcomes from COVID-19, health officials said.
Experts are warning, based on current research, that people with compromised health due to smoking or vaping and people with opioid, methamphetamine, cannabis and other substance use disorders could find themselves at increased risk of COVID-19 and its more serious complications, health officials said.
With the global outbreak of COVID-19, health officials said now is the best time to quit tobacco use, and eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke, in order to keep your body resilient against disease.
There are free resources available that Hoosiers can use, including:
- Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Those who are ready to quit can call 1-800-Quit-Now (1-800-784-8669) for phone counseling, or by visiting QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. Free nicotine replacement therapy products (patches or gum) are available for qualifying individuals.
- Young people interested in quitting vaping can text "Indiana" to 88709 to enroll in the This Is Quitting text-messaging program.
- For more information on tobacco control, contact Adrienne Thomas at the Elkhart County Health Department at athomas@elkhartcounty.com or 574-523-2117. She can work with businesses, individuals and community organizations.
- For pregnant women, the Baby and Me Tobacco Free program is available. Contact Jennifer Leiby at Healthy Beginnings at jleiby@elkhartcounty.com or 574-522-0104.
KEDCo launches small business relief fund
Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday the establishment of the Small Business Relief Fund to support business recovery and job retention.
"For more than a decade, KEDCo has administered a revolving loan fund to support job creation among startup and early stage companies," KEDCo CEO Alan Tio said. "We are now expanding the framework to support small businesses and entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times."
KEDCo is seeking funding for the relief fund from local- and state-level sources. The city of Warsaw is a partner for the program, with a commitment of $100,000 for businesses located within the city limits.
"City leaders believe it is vital that we support local businesses experiencing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at this time," Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said. "Small businesses generate local jobs, incomes, and tax revenues that keep our community growing."
The relief fund will make loans of up to $10,000 to support business recovery and job retention among businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The loans will be available for up to 24-months at 0% interest with deferment of the first payment up to six months.
In addition, KEDCo still has $40,000 available in early stage loan funding in increments of up to $10,000 each. The loans are available for 12- or 24-month terms at Prime+1% and a minimum of 5% borrower participation with personal guarantee.
More information and the application form are available at the KEDCo website. Entrepreneur Navigator Rhonda Ladig works with applicants to prepare their application materials for review by the KEDCo RLF loan committee.
"We are working with local business owners to help them access an array of funding sources," said Entrepreneurship Partner Rhonda Ladig. "We also call on a broad network of entrepreneurial support organizations ready to support entrepreneurs with economic recovery and business growth plans."
The digital loan application can be found on the COVID-19 Pandemic Resources page on the KEDCo website at kosciuskoedc.com.
