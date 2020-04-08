The Kosicusko County Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon it has had its first COVID-19-related death.
No other information about the death was posted.
The health department also reported it received two new positive COVID-19 cases as of noon Wednesday. This puts Kosciusko County at a total of 16 positive cases.
The Indiana Department of Health reported this morning that another 30 people have died as a result of COVID-19. The state also saw an increase of 439 positive tests.
The IDH reported that 5,943 Hoosiers now have the virus and the deaths have climbed to 203.
The total number of people tested in Indiana is 30,869. That's 2,106 more than Tuesday.
In Elkhart County, 46 people have tested positive for the virus, that's up three from Tuesday. Deaths remain at three. So far, 729 people have been tested.
In LaGrange County, six people have tested positive, which is the same as Tuesday. They have had one death, but no new reported ones. Forty-seven people have been tested, up one from Tuesday.
In Noble County, the numbers remain the same: 11 testing positive and one death. Eighty people have been tested, up three from Tuesday.
PPE needed
Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey said she would like to get the message out that any manufacturer that is not using PPE and has it just sitting in a facility waiting for when their employees return, she would like them to donate it to Emergency Management. The personal protection equipment is needed for hospitals, first responders and long-term care facilities. She would like to put it in that repository.
"We got nine positives today," Tobey said. And the county hasn't hit its peak yet, she added, which she anticipates will happen the last week of April or the first week of May.
Tobey wants to make sure the PPE comes through Emergency Management so it can be documented and distributed in a fair and even manner.
For more information about donations or about COVID-19, call Emergency Management at 574-523-2106 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
She said people should also feel free to stop in anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Holcomb signs executive order to support EMS
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday to allow retired and inactive EMS professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.
The executive order permits retired and inactive EMS professionals to provide supplemental health care services in Indiana during this public health emergency without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if they work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or health care professional.
Under the executive order, retired and inactive EMS professionals are also allowed to provide primary patient care for patients as part of emergency response, transports and facilities with a temporary certification or license from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Jazz Festival canceled this year
The Elkhart Jazz Festival will not be held this year.
According to WSBT, festival co-chairman Kurt Janowsky said he was unsure if Elkhart city officials would allow public events in June.
With little time until the festival’s start June 19, organizers Wednesday decided against holding the event in its 31st year. Musicians are booked for the rest of the year, meaning rescheduling Elkhart’s Jazz Festival would be nearly impossible, WSBT reported.
Elkhart County Fair still a go
Amid concerns of COVID-19, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair staff is monitoring the situation but continues to plan and prepare for the annual fair from July 24 to Aug. 1, according to fair officials.
“We take the safety of our guests seriously and will continue working with public health officials on best guidelines and practices to keep everyone safe,” fair officials stated in a news release. ”At this time, we cannot foresee what the COVID-19 situation will be in July. With the best interest of our community and organization in mind, we plan to delay any major decisions until closer to our much-anticipated event. The situation is constantly changing, and we will take any appropriate actions as it becomes necessary to do so. Our annual fair provides the community with valuable entertainment, youth development programs and agricultural support and we will continue to advocate for these initiatives. Our hope is that come July our community is healthy and ready to gather together again.”
Hand washing stations will be available as will a clean and disinfected facility, fair officials said.
Fishing and hunting licenses updates
People with 2019-20 annual fishing and hunting licenses set to expire March 31 may continue to use them to hunt and/or fish until 11:59 p.m. May 22. According to Indiana DNR officials, licenses that would meet these requirements include: annual hunting licenses, annual fishing licenses, hunting and fishing combination licenses, youth licenses, trout/salmon stamp privileges and game bird habitat stamp privileges.
For those who do not have a 2019-20 annual license or stamp, a new 2020-21 annual license will be needed, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials stated in a news release.
For the upcoming 2020 spring wild turkey season, hunters will need a 2020 spring turkey license and valid game bird habitat stamp privilege.
Licenses can be purchased by visiting the Indiana Fish & Wildlife Online License System at www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9339.htm or calling the Indiana DNR Customer Service Center at 877-463-6367, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The DNR’s website is www.in.gov/dnr/.
First Free Fishing Day May 3
The water is open. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters on Free Fishing Day, with the first one set for May 3. Take a break from home to get out, toss a line and catch your own meal, DNR officials said.
Spring turkey season begins April 22
Spring turkey season is almost here. The 2020 spring wild turkey season begins April 22 and runs through May 10. Youth spring wild turkey season is April 18–19.
Not sure what you need to hunt? Spring turkey hunters need a 2020 spring turkey license and valid gamebird habitat stamp. All 2019 gamebird habitat stamp privilege is extended to May 22.
Looking for a place to hunt? Check out the Where To Hunt map on the DNR’s website. Those interested can view their list of Fish & Wildlife-owned areas not requiring pre-registration draws to turkey hunt.
Find turkey hunting resources, including videos on mounting tail fans and how to tell the age of a turkey, on the DNR’s website.
Changes to registration for reserved turkey hunts
Reserved turkey hunt procedures will change on participating Fish & Wildlife Areas for selected turkey hunters this year, as a result of COVID-19. The changes will allow turkey hunting to continue on FWAs while practicing social distancing.
Selected turkey hunters (youth-season and regular-season) will be mailed date-specific hunting permit cards for their hunt period as well as a parking permit. FWA offices are closed to the public; however, selected turkey hunters still need to sign in each day at a property self-serve check-in booth before hunting. Hunters must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between each other while signing in.
Supplemental draw opens for spring turkey season
Several FWAs still have open spots later in the turkey season, as not enough hunters applied to fill the available openings, DNR officials said, adding that typically these hunting opportunities are filled by the no-show drawings. Because FWAs will not conduct no-show draws this year, there will be a supplemental online draw for these remaining spots.
The supplemental drawing application period began April 6 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Hunters will be drawn on Monday, and results will be emailed to applicants. Apply for the supplemental drawing online.
Individuals not selected in the pre-season or supplemental draw are also able to hunt on several southern FWAs later in the season, because not all days are reserved, DNR officials said. Find a list of those FWAs on the DNR’s website.
Some Elkhart meetings canceled
Following local, state and federal guidelines, the Elkhart Board of Safety meeting on Monday and the Police and Fire Merit Commission meetings on Sunday are being canceled.
