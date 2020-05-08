The number of novel coronavirus cases increased by 23 in Elkhart County Friday, according to information on the Indiana Department of Health's website.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive in Elkhart County to 410.
In St. Joseph County, one death was reported, making the total number of deaths rise to 25. The county also had an increase of 43 new positive cases, bringing its total to 773.
Here are Friday's numbers from the IDH:
Statewide — 23,146 positive tests, up 675; 1,328 deaths, up 33; 130,128 tested, up 5,383.
Elkhart County — 410 positive tests, up 23; 16 deaths, zero new; 3,190 tested, up 213.
LaGrange County — 36 positive cases, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 201 tested, up five.
Noble County — 127 positive cases, up three; 14 deaths, zero new; 477 tested, up 20.
Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 724 tested, up 29.
St. Joseph County — 773 positive cases, up 43; 25 deaths, up one; 4,885, up 380.
Marshall County — 31 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 608 tested, up 21.
Topeka cancels July 4 activities
Due to COVID-19, Topeka will not be having its annual 4th of July festivities this year, according to information on the Topeka Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. “If anything changes we will keep you updated,” the statement reads.
The chamber also posted about townwide garage sales, which were set for May 15 and 16.
“We have been in contact with the LaGrange County Health Department and they are advising we wait until Stage 4 of Indiana reopening,” the chamber’s statement reads. “Stage 4 starts June 14th. We are well aware this is very disappointing but the last thing we want as a community is to go backwards and not forwards. We will reevaluate closer to that date.”
BMV to open more branches
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Friday an additional 73 branches will open by appointment only on Monday. This brings the total number of branches open by appointment to 128.
Customers are now able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online at all of these locations. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.
The BMV continues to operate with modifications to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. “We are encouraging Hoosiers to use our website to find more information about available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment,” stated Commissioner Peter Lacy. “Our contact center is experiencing extremely high call volume right now and much of the information can be found through our frequently asked questions section or under branch appointment information.”
As a reminder, all branches are operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All customers are required to have an appointment and those appointments are limited to the following transactions:
- Knowledge testing
- Commercial driver’s license
- New driver’s license/learner permit or identification card*
- Amend a current driver’s license/learner’s permit or identification card
- Replacement driver’s license/learner’s permit or identification card
- Title transfer
- Update to an existing title
- New registration
- Disability placard
*Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.
Administrative penalty fees (late fees) are still waived as set forth in Executive Order 20-05. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in individual’s possession and temporarily waives late fees during a future renewal. This same executive order also extends the deadline required to process a title transfer.
The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online, visit a BMV Connect kiosk, by calling the contact center, or through USPS whenever possible. A full list of modifications closures and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm
No walk-ins at The Lerner
The Lerner Theatre Box Office in Elkhart will remain closed to the public for walk-in ticket purchases through May. For the convenience of patrons, Lerner officials said, tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased by calling The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. People can also purchase tickets 24/7 online at thelerner.com.
Web fees will apply beginning Monday.
The Lerner Theatre Box Office will be available for walk-in ticket purchases beginning June 2020. At that time, Lerner officials said, The Lerner Theatre will implement new box office procedures that all walk-in patrons and Lerner employees must follow.
The Lerner Box Office will be implementing new hours and procedures to keep its patrons and box office staff safe. They are being issued in accordance with social distancing and preventative guidelines for COVID -19. The new hours and procedures are part of an overall, comprehensive plan to help control the spread of COVID-19 and eliminate the possibility of cross-contamination.
NEW OPERATING DAYS AND TIMES
- Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*Exceptions:
- Presale and on-sale days: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Show days: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NEW BOX OFFICE PROCEDURES
- Limit of one customer in the box office vestibule at a time
- Patrons must wear masks in all city of Elkhart facilities, including The Lerner
- Box office staff will disinfect the box office after each customer
