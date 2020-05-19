Elkhart County and St. Joseph County each saw a rise in the number of coronavirus cases as well as deaths, according to information released by the Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday.
The state website shows the number of people in Elkhart County who tested positive for the novel coronavirus increased by 46 to 733 total. In St. Joseph County, the number rose by 30 to 1,014 positive cases.
Along with the single death in Elkhart County, which brings the total death count to 24, St. Joseph County had two more deaths, bringing that county's total to 30.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 28,705 positive cases, up 481; 1,678 deaths, up 57; 189,330 tested, up 5,512.
Elkhart County — 733 positive cases, up 46; 24 deaths, up one; 5,912 tested.
LaGrange County — 52 positive cases, up two; two deaths, zero new; 348 tested.
Noble County — 152 positive cases, zero new; 20 deaths, zero new; 777 tested.
Kosciusko County — 60 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,262 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,014 positive cases, up 30; 30 deaths, up two; 8,448 tested.
Marshall County — 44 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,012 tested.
Grace College plans to reopen campus in the fall
Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip released a letter to students and parents on Monday, May 18, that announced the college’s intention to reopen its campus to students in the fall.
The letter goes on to explain the value of the Grace community, felt most recently by the school’s “Bring them Back” campaign on its annual Day of Giving. The Grace community rallied together on April 22 to raise more than $110,000 to assist students in returning to campus in the fall.
Katip explained that other considerations were taken into account as well, including the greater Winona Lake community. “In our small town of 5,000, Grace students increase our local population by a quarter when on campus, and likewise shrink it by a quarter when away,” Katip said. “Our students patronize local businesses and fellowship in local churches. Many restaurants and stores rely on our support. Certainly, the presence of Grace students and staff has been greatly missed in Warsaw and Winona Lake.”
Work is now underway to develop specific plans for safe and effective reopening in each area of campus. Grace College will communicate details of these plans to students and parents in the coming weeks and months.
For more information, the letter can be read in full at www.grace.edu/covid-19/.
Goshen announces plans for reopening
As the state progresses on its reopening plan, the city of Goshen is working to continue keeping the safety of its employees and the community at large as top priority, city officials announced in a news release.
A plan has been drawn to reopen city buildings and facilities slowly and carefully, the release reads. Some facilities and programs will not be available this summer, however.
All information gleaned from national, state and local sources are taken into account when making the following decisions for our municipal buildings, facilities and programs, the release reads.
“We want to continue serving the public as much as possible and regret the programs that we will have to cancel but please know we are doing this for everyone’s safety,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “COVID-19 is still a threat in our community, and we need to continue taking all necessary precautions to keep our loved ones safe.”
Beginning June 1, City Hall, the Annex Building and the Reith Interpretive Center will be open with limited access Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. On June 14, those city buildings will reopen fully to the public, though closely following CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread.
Virtual meetings will continue until June 4. The city will limit attendance in accordance to no more than 25 occupants in a meeting room. Meeting attendees will be asked to maintain social distancing. The city will work to continue streaming its public meetings.
Within the Parks & Recreation Department, all public restrooms, playgrounds, boat rentals at Fidler Pond Park and all athletic courts and the skate park will be open to the public beginning Sunday.
Indoor and open-air pavilions will be available for rental beginning June 14. Recreation sports leagues and the splash pads also will open June 14. These facilities will be reopened with the understanding that residents need to follow the CDC’s recommendations of social distancing and practicing good hygiene by washing hands frequently.
The pool will remain closed this summer, as it is difficult to achieve the full scope of the CDC’s guidelines to keep the community safe. Other programs and events canceled this summer include the Discovery Day Camp, the Kids Triathlon and the Rock the Quarry Triathlon at Fidler Park, as social distancing cannot be achieved in these types of gatherings.
Tanya Heyde, Parks & Recreation Superintendent, said the department’s staff is working to reopen park amenities to the community in accordance with state-issued guidelines.
Heyde added that while her staff will continue to work on keeping the City’s facilities clean at all times, it will take the community’s help to fully make our parks and facilities as safe as possible for everyone.
“I would like to thank the community for being patient as we navigate our way through the pandemic,” she said. “I would also like to remind everyone to help us keep our parks open and our community safe by continuing to social distance, adhering to gathering restrictions and washing their hands frequently.”
For more information about the Parks & Recreation Department’s facilities, programs and events, call 534-2901, or visit the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GoshenParksRecreation or City’s website at goshenindiana.org.
For information about other City buildings opening, call 533-8621 or visit the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityOfGoshen.
Goshen Physicians reopens all offices
Over the past two weeks, Goshen Physicians has been cautiously reopening operations in phases. Effective today, May 20, Goshen Physicians will reopen all offices.
Patients who had appointments postponed are being called to reschedule. Patients will be asked to wear a face mask, remain six feet apart and attend their appointments alone, except for those who need to bring a caregiver. If a patient has questions regarding a postponed appointment, they should call their provider’s office first because a phone screening must be completed before entering any office.
“We are very glad to fully reopen our outlying offices that provide primary care and specialty services for our communities. A safe environment for all remains our top priority, and we need everyone to do their part. We’ve received an outpouring of community support these past few months and are so thankful to be moving forward,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
Across all facilities, patients are still encouraged to schedule virtual visits whenever possible.
ATC partners with Center for Healing & Hope to provide COVID-19 testing
The Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC Trailers) of Nappanee has partnered with Center for Healing & Hope by providing an ATC toy hauler fifth wheel for use as a mobile testing facility to help uninsured communities in Elkhart County battle the coronavirus and spread of COVID-19.
The RV equips healthcare professionals administering tests with a sterile, secure, controlled base for their operations. It is located at the Plymouth United Church of Christ in Goshen at the corner of Plymouth and 6th Street.
“The ATC Toy Hauler is perfect for our antibody testing program because it provides us with enough room to set up our lab and keeps the environment at the right temperature to perform the tests. If we did not have this RV from ATC, we would not be able to provide free testing to those who are uninsured in our community,” said Executive Director of the Center for Healing & Hope Missy Schrock.
Patients receiving tests are given an order number upon arrival and remain in their vehicles as they “drive-through” each test station. The clinic is using the RV to conduct both antibody and molecular testing, with antibody test results in as soon as 15 minutes. “This will help us to understand whether someone has been exposed and if their body has mounted an immune response,” Schrock explained.
Those without insurance who live in Elkhart County and meet eligibility requirements can pre-register for testing appointments by calling 574-216-1723. The clinic is currently testing Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – noon and Fridays from 2-4 p.m.
National EMS Week continues through Saturday
Elkhart County Incident Command team reminds people this is EMS Week. It is a week that brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's frontline, according to information from ECIC.
“Thank you to the EMS professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. We understand that the 2020 EMS Week is probably not a top priority as the COVID-19 crisis continues,” the news release reads. “We all recognize that EMS professionals are on the frontlines of the crisis every day — planning, adapting and responding to take care of their citizens and communities. This has occurred while dealing with challenges such as lack of access to appropriate PPE as well as while being in contact with people who are stricken with COVID-19. Now more than ever, it is important that we honor and celebrate our EMS professionals supporting the health and well-being of our nation. Especially those brave individuals who give the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
“We send our best wishes for the safety and health of all EMS personnel on the first lines.”
Incident Command also made a note to the community that community pools during Stage 3 may or may not reopen based on an individual city’s criteria.
Elkhart Leadership Academy to distribute free food boxes Friday
The Elkhart Leadership Academy will be distributing 400 free food boxes Friday from 4-6 p.m. at North Side Middle School, 300 Lawrence St, Elkhart. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:45 pm to celebrate the distribution.
Free food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fifty will be available for walkups and 350 for cars.
The Elkhart Police Department will hand out vouchers until gone. There is a limit of one voucher per car.
Each family will receive one 25-pound box of food, one box of hygiene products and one box of Avon products. Recipients must be a resident of Elkhart County.
This is a nonprofit impact project from the Elkhart Leadership Academy, in partnership with Feed the Children. This is their second food distribution. The first was April 24.
Cars should enter Lawrence Street from Cassopolis Street. All other entrances will be blocked. Elkhart Police will be assisting with traffic.
The Elkhart Leadership Academy is a program of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
Nominees sought for outstanding COVID-19 volunteer for award
To honor people who have stepped up to fill the needs of their neighbors, the city of Elkhart has created a Humanity in Action Award and they are looking for nominees.
According to city officials, “An outstanding volunteer is one who gives of themselves in service to a cause. This person freely gives of their time to help an organization, a community or an individual. This person acts on the behalf of others and desires to do good without asking anything in return.”
To nominate such a person, use the MyElkhart311 app and submit a nominee. All information will be kept private until the award is accepted by the nominee(s). The winner will receive a certificate and a swag bag full of items from locally owned businesses, city officials said.
Ligonier library reopens
Ligonier Public Library opened Monday with new hours. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Monday through Friday. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.
The library is limited to 10 people and they must be 18 years old and older. Patrons can check out materials, use public computers, Wi-Fi and make copies or use the fax machine.
No extended stays for social gatherings will be allowed, according to library officials. Computers will be limited to one hour per patron per day and 6-fee social distancing rules will apply. Masks and glove are encouraged, library officials said.
There will not be any home or curbside delivery. There will not be and public restrooms available. And there will be no in-person library programs taking place until further notice.
How to vote by mail
For those who want to vote and avoid lines during Indiana’s primary June 2, Elkhart County officials say residents can vote by mail. But the deadline to do so is this Thursday, May 21.
The easiest and fastest way is to go to www.indianavoters.com, click on Vote By Mail, Apply Online/Get Forms, county officials said. Scroll down to Absentee Ballot Forms. Click on Application for Absentee Ballot. This will pull up a form that a person can fill in on their computer then print and sign it. People may print it and fill it out that way as well.
After filling out the form and signing it, email it to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com or fax it to 574-535-6471. Email is preferred. For questions please call 574-535-6469 or email elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.