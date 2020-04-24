Elkhart County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases
Fifteen more people have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Friday's update from the Indiana Department of Health.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 211. There were no new reported deaths. The number remains at four for Elkhart County. And 1,637 people have been tested.
St. Joseph County saw a jump of 40 positive cases, bringing its total to 515. That county also had another death reported, making 11 deaths total.
Other local counties's numbers include:
LaGrange County — 19 positive cases, no increase; deaths remain at one; and 114 tests run.
Noble County — 51 positive cases, up four; deaths remain at four; 266 tests run.
Kosciusko County — 25 positive cases, up one; deaths remain at one; 450 tests run.
Marshall County — 25 positive cases, no new cases; deaths remain at one; 353 tests run.
Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported since Thursday, bringing the total to 741.
The IDH also reports 656 new positive cases statewide, with the total now 13,681.
So far, 75,553 people have been tested.
Company employees making personal protection gear
ObeCo Inc., Elkhart, has manufactured and donated 4,500 personal protection equipment reusable masks and more than 400 hospital gowns to local health organizations so far.
“We have shut down our regular production and sent our workers home to abide by the state ‘Stay at Home Order,’” said Jason Obendorf, president and owner of ObeCo Inc. “But, we have had many of our dedicated employees want to use their professional sewing skills to help in this time of need, so we have opened our doors to come in and make the desperately needed PPE masks and gowns.”
ObeCo contacted Ashleigh Newland of the Elkhart County Incident Command who coordinates the distribution of the masks and gowns throughout Elkhart County. Fabric was donated by local businesses through the command and ObeCo turned them into safety masks and gowns, a news release from the company states.
“It’s wonderful to see our local community step up and fill in the gap to help our emergency responders and health care workers,” Newland said. “This is just one more example of what a thoughtful and giving community we have here in Elkhart.”
While most of the masks and gowns made by ObeCo have stayed locally, some have actually gone as far as Charleston, South Carolina; Houston, Texas; and Boise, Idaho.
Obendorf said, “I just have to give a big shout out to the ObeCo family for coming in during these scary times and focusing their time and effort into making these PPE garments. It’s really humbling to know that when things get tough, my employees step up on their own volition to do what needs to be done to help others.”
Dancers to give drive-by recital parade
Dancers of CK Dance Company and Northridge Raiders Dance Teams of Middlebury had their “Year in Dance” recital planned for April 18. When it became evident to dance studio owner, Casey Nordman, that the impact of COVID-19 would make a recital in the traditional format impossible, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
In order to honor the Northridge Raiders Dance Team’s season that was cut short and her dancers as young as age 3, Nordman decided to organize a drive-by recital parade.
The parade will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, or in the event of rain, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lineup will be at the “T” intersection of C.R. 31 and C.R. 18 (Elkhart County). There will be volunteers helping direct traffic into the parade as well as at the exit. They will file into the parade line from both directions, so entrants should not worry on which way to go on C.R. 18.
The parade will pause in front of CK Dance Studio, 57190 C.R. 31, Goshen.
A few things to note:
• All parade participants must remain in their vehicles for the entire parade.
Decorating is suggested by the organizers, who added participants should play music, honk their horns and make signs, but most of all have fun.
• Dancers should wear their costume(s) and be stage ready. Russ Draper will be taking pictures at “the grandstand” of each dancer, so each vehicle will pause for a drive-by photo before proceeding to the exit.
Middlebury alumni banquet canceled
The Middlebury High School alumni banquet, set for June 6, has been canceled, according to organizers.
'Out of This World' concert canceled
Due to the recent developments and concerns about the COVID-19 virus,the Elkhart County Symphony has canceled its May 16 "Out of This World" concert.
"We have prioritized the health and well-being of our orchestra musicians, the Lerner Theatre production staff, and our patrons in making this difficult decision," said Karen Braden, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony.
For those who have purchased tickets, the Elkhart County Symphony has outlined several options on its website at elkhartsymphony.com.
"We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding," said John Hill, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony. "Your symphony wants to serve you during these challenging times, and we want to bring great symphony music to Elkhart County for a long, continuous future. We will be making exciting announcements about how we will be doing both in the coming days. Please stay posted to our symphony Facebook page, our website, and local media outlets for these announcements."
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, partners donating to the front lines
Ben’s Soft Pretzels and its franchise partners have teamed up with their communities to provide more than 6,000 free pretzels to the men and women on the front lines, as well as to hungry kids.
“We are so grateful to the men and women who run in when we are running out,” said Brian Krider, co-founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “We are also very thankful to the communities that have become sponsors through our Pretzel Partners Program. Without them, we would not be able to financially put this many smiles on people’s faces. Some of the darkest times in our lives shed the brightest light on the greatness of the human spirit.”
The Pretzel Partnership Program allows members of the community to sponsor pretzel delivery to front line workers of their choice. For a $30 sponsorship, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will deliver 20 pretzels and 20 dipping sauces to a front-line organization.
“We are not finished. We have thousands of more smiles to see. Our pretzels are not like anything else in the world. People just smile when they see a nearly half-pound pretzel heading their way. We like it that way,” Krider said.
For more information on the Pretzel Partner Program, email info@benspretzels.com or go to pretzelpartners.com
In addition to the Pretzel Partnership Program, several Ben’s Soft Pretzels bakeries elected to feed hungry kids by providing free pretzels to children 18 and under to help combat hunger in light of school meal programs being reduced or eliminated.
Local TCC stores to have special hours
Friday, all 79 TCC stores across the Indiana introduced special service hours for senior and high-risk shoppers.
Each week, Tuesdays and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. will be reserved for customers ages 65 and older and for those who are at a higher risk to contract coronavirus. TCC also introduced curbside services at select locations, allowing customers to call ahead and schedule an appointment, never needing to exit their vehicle.
Local TCC stores are located at: 301 S. Main St., Goshen; 2712 Caragana Court, Goshen; 851 U.S. 20, Middlebury; and 305 C.R. 6 East, Elkhart.
