The live Elkhart County COVID-19 Information Line is up and running. This is an information only line. According to Elkhart County Health Department officials, the people who answer the phones will not be providing the paperwork needed for testing. The phone number is 574-523-2106. Due to the limited number of calls, the Health Department will be changing the hours and days. They will now handle calls Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Garage Sales
During this time of self-quarantining, health officials said they know people are cleaning out their homes. They ask that garage/estate sales not be held at this time. There are several reasons, but first and foremost, this does not allow for social distancing, which can increase the spread of COVID-19, health officials stated in a news release.
Grand Design RV donates 1,000 masks to Beacon
Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co., Middlebury, recently pledged a donation of 1,000 N95 respiratory masks and numerous sets of protective nitrile gloves to Beacon Health System. The donation will assist the many health care professionals and volunteers in their continuous support and care of those affected in the community by the COVID-19 virus, according to company officials.
Help available to Hoosier workers, employers
Elkhart County lawmakers encourage Hoosier workers and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to access recently expanded state and federal resources for help.
Under Indiana’s temporary stay-at-home order, many businesses deemed not essential have laid off staff or cannot pay employees while they are shut down. To help, Gov. Eric Holcomb expanded unemployment coverage to those impacted, including Hoosiers whose work hours were reduced, those under medical quarantine and employees who cannot continue to work because of lack of child care options.
“Americans have made many sacrifices during this public health emergency, and Hoosiers are no exception,” said state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart. “Our state and federal governments have activated all available resources to help provide relief to families and businesses that have been impacted.”
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Hoosiers should file for unemployment insurance if their employment has been interrupted or ended due to COVID-19, and their claim will be evaluated. Individuals must apply for UI benefits online at Unemployment.IN.gov. For questions, the state asks Hoosiers to review the Frequently Asked Questions, the claimant handbook or the online video tutorials before calling the 1-800-891-6499 helpline, which continues to experience a high volume of calls.
“To slow the spread of the coronavirus, unemployment claims must be filed online using a computer or smart phone,” said state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford. “You can also still connect to additional help through the online webchat feature or over the phone.”
Indiana waived the one-week waiting period for payment of unemployment benefits, and it is retroactive to March 8. Qualified claimants can typically receive benefits for up to 26 weeks, but this has been extended by an additional 13 weeks. State Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, said thanks to the action of the federal government, unemployed workers who file and are approved will see an extra $600 per week for four months.
State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits can receive up to $2 million in low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, which could have been met had the disaster not occurred. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The loan interest rates for small businesses and nonprofits are 3.75% and 2.75%, respectively, with terms up to 30 years.
“It is imperative we continue to support our local small businesses as they have supported our communities for years,” Wesco said. “This outbreak will come to an end, and business will return to normal. But these loans can give employers the aid they need to reach that point.”
Wesco said businesses’ merit rate/tax rate will not be impacted if they lay off employees due to the coronavirus.
For more information and to apply for a small business loan, visit SBA.gov/disaster. Hoosiers can also contact 1-800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with additional questions.
Some Elkhart County buildings closed to public
Elkhart County officials said they continue to take steps to address Indiana’s health emergency. As of Monday, some Elkhart County buildings have additional public access restrictions. Essential staff are still working in Elkhart County buildings to perform essential governmental functions. For more information, use the list below to contact the department directly.
Building Contact Information
Archives — 574-535-6668 open to the public
Community Corrections — 574-534-2210
County Administration Building — 574-534-3541 or 574-535-6725, ext. 0, continued limited access by the public
Elkhart Courts Building — 574-535-6430 continued limited access by the public
Extension Office — 574-533-0554 continued limited access by the public
Goshen Courthouse — 574-535-6430 continued limited access by the public
Health Department — 574-523-2283- limited public entry by appointment, Vital Records is open, and for scheduled public meetings only (call for assistance)
Healthy Beginnings — 574-522-0104 closed to the public; call for assistance
Highway Department — 574-533-0538 open to the public
Juvenile Detention Center — 574-891-2249 lobby closed to public
Landfill — 574-522-2581 open to the public
Parks Department — 574-535-6458 offices closed to public/parks are open
Prosecutor’s Office — 574-296-1888 call for assistance/some walk-in services available
Public Defender Goshen — 574-535-6734 Elkhart 574-523-2318, Elkhart (Juvenile) 574-523-2357 closed to public
Public Safety Communications Center (911) non-emergency — 574-537-2300
Public Services Building
Planning and Development — 574-971-4678 call for assistance
Surveyor’s Office — 574-971-4677 call for assistance
Environmental Health — 574-971-4600 call for assistance
Sheriff’s Office — 574-891-2300 lobby closed to public
Soil & Water — 574-533-4383 closed to the public
Elkhart’s new 311 app available for download
The MyElkhart311 app is now available for download on Apple and Android devices.
Elkhart’s information technology team has been working on this app since August of last year, according to Elkhart’s Director of Communications Corinne Straight-Reed. “This app has a lot of options and ways for people to interact with the city,” she said.
According to Straight-Reed, they anticipate the “report a problem” section to be used quite frequently.
“It’s a great way to report an issue that can be sent to city departments,” she said. “For example, pothole repair or a downed tree can be reported and located by a resident and will be sent to the appropriate department. On the front end, the resident who reports the issue will be able to track its progress from reporting all the way through to resolution. On the back end, we will be able to pull reports to identify where the problems are around the city that will allow us to better serve those areas.”
In the future, as city events come back online again after this health crisis has passed, event information, maps, schedules, etc., will be available to visitors who are checking out the city, she said.
Parkview Health shares mask-making instructions
In an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for its clinical staff, Parkview Health has partnered with the community to sew face masks for patients and is now sharing directions for volunteers.
According to Parkview officials, “Thanks to the overwhelming response from the community, 725 mask-making kits were distributed to volunteers in just three days.”
In an effort to support volunteers who still wish to sew and donate homemade masks, and have materials on hand, Parkview is sharing its mask-making instructions. Detailed directions, including pictures, are available at parkview.com/homemademasks.
The supplies needed to make a mask include a 9-by-7-inch piece of fabric, two 32-inch strings or ribbons, scissors, thread and a sewing machine.
Once complete, all masks can be delivered to either 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or delivered locally to:
In LaGrange County — the emergency entrance, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, or 607 S. Main St., Topeka. Hours: 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. Leave masks in the tote on the porch.
In Noble County, deliver to 609 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leave masks in the tote on the porch.
Noble County residents may arrange for masks to be picked up by contacting Cathy Linsenmayer, director, Parkview Noble Foundation, at 260-413-8780 or email her at cathy.linsenmayer@parkview.com to make arrangements.
Donated masks will be laundered by Hospital Laundry Service before they are distributed. Note that Parkview cannot accept fabric donations at this time.
Businesses wishing to donate their supply of unused personal protective equipment, such as N-95 masks and gloves, can do so by dropping them off at the Parkview Distribution Center, 1450 Production Road, Fort Wayne, to be vetted for safety before distribution.
Email Make-a-Mask@parkview.com with any questions about the mask-making or donation process.
Gov. Holcomb extends restaurant, bar restrictions
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently signed two executive orders to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Executive order 20-14 extends the requirements for bars, nightclubs and restaurants to stay closed to dine-in patrons until April 6 at 11:59 p.m. They may continue to provide take-out and delivery services.
The governor expects bars, nightclubs and restaurants to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need to call for enforcement measures. However, the state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission have been directed by the governor to take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s order.
Executive order 20-15 eases government operations including permitting electronic notary services to remotely review and approve documents.
Additional steps taken by the state today include:
The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. April 16. To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117
- .
All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will offer free virtual FAFSA filing help for students and families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Help will be available through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms: Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)
THOR supporting the front lines
Many of the RV brands owned by THOR Industries are stepping up to support health care workers with critical supplies and mobile units to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, a news release from the company states.
“THOR is focused on being a part of the solution where we can. Whether it be donations of face masks and other protective gear or the gifting of travel trailers to be used by those affected, including the brave and tireless people who are fighting for us all on the front lines, the THOR companies in the U.S. and in Europe have and will continue to heed the call to action,” said Bob Martin, THOR president and CEO.
A partial listing of the efforts by THOR companies to date includes:
Airstream Inc.: Donated two NEST travel trailers for the Wilson Health medical team to use to conduct testing at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Shelby, Ohio. The site will be set up as a drive-through and a Wilson Health medical team will collect specimens from patients who have a physician order for a COVID-19 test to be performed.
Heartland Recreational Vehicles: The towable RV manufacturer has donated critical supplies to Beacon Health System in Elkhart — delivering two pallets of supplies to Beacon’s incident command center inclusive of 400 face masks and 700 chemical protective suits.
Jayco Inc.: The RV manufacturer has donated several units as well as safety glasses, face masks and vinyl gloves to local health care facilities and area first responders in South Bend and Goshen. The company gave two Seismic 4125 toy haulers to serve as additional space for pediatric immunizations outside of the clinic with the goal of keeping kids safe during the pandemic. Jayco also donated one unit to the Middlebury Fire Department to use as a quarantine space should one of the firefighters become infected.
Keystone RV Company: Keystone has donated supplies throughout local communities, including masks and protective suits for the Wakarusa Ambulance Department, masks for health care professionals in a network of nursing homes in northern Indiana, and sets of eye protection for Goshen Hospital. The company is also supporting its Pendleton, Oregon, community by providing 400 masks to St. Anthony Hospital.
K-Z Recreational Vehicles: The towable RV manufacturer has raised funds to provide medical supplies to area hospitals. In addition, the company is partnering with Goshen Hospital and other local businesses to produce reusable protective masks.
Thor Motor Coach: Thor Motor Coach has provided chemical protective suits and face masks to health care workers in Elkhart and Goshen. The company has also donated fabric for its furloughed employees to make face masks, hoping to eliminate a future shortage in the area.
Fables offers online shopping
There are several ways to still order books and support Fables Books during this time, a news release from the store’s staff states.
Browse and order from the bookstore’s online inventory: https://www.fablesbooks.com/collections. A staff member will let people know when their order is ready.
Email, call or private message the store with a book or inventory request. Someone is answering the phones Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And, according to staff, they are regularly checking our email, Facebook, Instagram, website and messages.
People can visit Bookshop.org/shop/FablesBooks to order new books and have them shipped directly to their door.
Visit Libro.fm/FablesBooks to purchase audiobooks.
Participate in this Friday’s First Friday Spring into Action. When people purchase a gift card from https://cityonthego.org, they will not only support Fables, but 10% will go to The Goshen Theater.
Goshen Physicians offering telehealth virtual visits
To help patients get the health care they need from the safety of their own homes, Goshen Physicians is now offering virtual visits with health care providers. Beginning this week, offices started calling patients to request them to change their office visit to a virtual visit when appropriate.
“We believe this will reduce exposure of germs and viruses within our community — for patients and their families, as well as for our colleagues,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We hope the vast majority of the patients will take advantage of this technology for their medical appointments — to help reduce the spread of COVID and protect those most vulnerable to the virus.”
Virtual visits can replace office visits for most of the reasons patients schedule an appointment, namely colds, the flu, a cough, fever, sore throat, nausea, pink eye or urinary tract infection. If a patient is experiencing flu-like symptoms or may have COVID-19, providers can screen, evaluate symptoms, and provide next steps — including referrals to in-person care, as needed.
The cost of a virtual visit is covered by most health insurance plans. Goshen Physicians patients can call their provider’s office to schedule a virtual visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.