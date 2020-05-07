There were 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health’s online numbers Thursday. However, none of those were local.
Elkhart County had the highest number of new novel coronavirus cases locally with 26 new cases, bringing the number to 387.
St. Joseph County had 16 new positive cases, bringing its total to 730.
Here is a look at today’s numbers:
• Statewide — 22,503 positive cases, up 650; 1,295 deaths, up 31; 124,782 tested, up 4,316.
• Elkhart County — 387 positive cases, up 26; 16 deaths, zero new; 2,977 tested, up 248.
• LaGrange County — 36 positive cases, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 196 tested, up five.
• Noble County — 124 positive cases, up one; 14 deaths, zero new; 457 tested, up 28.
• Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 695 tested, up 13.
• St. Joseph County — 730 positive cases, up 16; 24 deaths, zero new; 4,505 tested, up 325.
• Marshall County — 31 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 587 tested, up 56.
PPE marketplace available to small businesses
PPE marketplace is an online hub that serves as a resource for Indiana small businesses that employ up to 150 associates and are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the health and safety of their workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to information provided by the Elkhart County Incident Command Team, all businesses are encouraged to first source and procure PPE on their own. This service is designed to serve as an alternate backstop for employers.
Online orders submitted are not guaranteed, according to the information provided. “Conservation efforts are essential to protecting the limited supply of PPE for all workers, particularly front-line healthcare workers and first responders treating COVID-19 patients, statewide,” the release reads. “All requests will be evaluated and fulfilled based on work environment risk profile, stock availability, and the number of outstanding requests. At times, partial or delayed fulfillment of requests may occur.”
For more information or to order, go to https://www.backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm
United Way receives $1.5M grant
United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties has been approved to receive a $1.5 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways.
These funds will be used to support programs that serve families affected by COVID-19, United Way officials stated in a news release. Significant funds from the grant will be used to boost United Way’s current response efforts: the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and the Good Samaritan Fund, a partnership with the LaGrange County Community Foundation. The grant will also be used to develop new programs to assist working families as they recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.
“United Way of Elkhart and Lagrange Counties is so very grateful for what this grant will do for our communities,” United Way Board Chair Shannon Klein said. “Even before this crisis, we knew that one in four families in our counties were not able to make ends meet — despite working. Without a robust, local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to the generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with both the immediate impacts of COVID-19 and long-term recovery.”
United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties will use the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant to meet basic needs and to address other critical issues as they emerge. Nonprofit organizations on the frontline responding to the COVID-19 crisis are encouraged to apply for grants through the two existing funds. Elkhart County nonprofits can apply for a grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund via United Way or the Community Foundation of Elkhart County‘s website, https://www.inspiringgood.org/. LaGrange County nonprofits can apply for funds from the Good Samaritan Fund at the LaGrange County Community Foundation‘s website, https://www.lccf.net/.
Elkhart’s Rhapsody canceled
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and in accordance with the city of Elkhart’s cancellations, Rhapsody Art & Music Festival that was set to take place June 12-14 is canceled, according to Elkhart city officials.
Elkhart Redevelopment Commission canceled
In accordance with city of Elkhart and State of Indiana guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission pre-agenda meeting scheduled for Friday is canceled.
Contact Dana Donald at dana.donald@coei.org for more information,
Premier Arts to host online Mother’s Day event
Cabin Fever Cabaret, a bi-weekly online showcase straight from The Lerner stage, can be viewed online starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The show will appear on Premier Arts’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS70OhR2s25iMkMnmt2yMtA
In honor of Mother’s Day, this Sunday they will be sharing a special cabaret with songs that go out to all moms.
CVS MinuteClinic expands options
As the nation continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health announced that MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, is now offering expanded telehealth options to help patients access safe, affordable and convenient non-emergency care.
In addition to traditional in-clinic patient visits, patients are now able to select a virtual e-clinic visit with a local MinuteClinic provider for a wide variety of routine health care needs. This new telehealth option is available in Washington, D.C., and the 33 states where MinuteClinic operates, and is contracted with most health insurance plans, according to information provided by CVS.
MinuteClinic providers are available to evaluate, diagnose and treat common injuries, illnesses and skin conditions, and help manage chronic conditions, either in person or using e-clinic, CVS officials stated in the release. The new e-clinic visit capability offers patients the opportunity to connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing on their personal mobile device or computer, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time. To connect with a MinuteClinic provider, patients can visit MinuteClinic.com and request an e-clinic visit.
MinuteClinic providers continue to see patients in-clinic by appointment and are taking temporary actions to help support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For instance, MinuteClinic is no longer accepting walk-in patients and all patients will be pre-screened outside of the clinic to determine if it is the right site of care for their symptoms. To make an in-clinic appointment, patients can visit MinuteClinic.com or use the CVS Pharmacy app.
Walorski appointed to serve on Coronavirus Crisis Select Committee
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, released the following statement Friday after being appointed to serve as a member of the newly formed Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis:
“America is facing a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes, but together we will defeat this invisible enemy and make our country stronger than ever before. Our top priorities in Congress must be protecting the health and safety of the American people and working to safely reopen our nation’s economy.
“I’m grateful Leader McCarthy has appointed me to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis alongside Whip Scalise. The American people deserve bipartisan cooperation to address the many challenges our nation faces — we cannot allow Speaker Pelosi to turn this subcommittee into a vehicle for conducting partisan investigations and scoring political points.
“We should focus on holding China accountable for hiding the truth about the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring the success of unprecedented relief efforts, and providing clear guidance on how to safely and responsibly restart our economy. I look forward to getting to work.”
