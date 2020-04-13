GOSHEN — The 87-year-old Elkhart County native, who served as both a United Methodist pastor and a chaplain for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police Department for decades, currently resides at the Waterford Crossing senior living facility on Goshen’s south side.
Like many of his generation, Sheline also fought in the Korean War, having enlisted in the Army in January of 1952. He would go on to serve two years of active duty, and another six in the reserves.
To say that Sheline has lived through his fair share of troubling times over the years would be an understatement, to say the least.
“I lived through the Great Depression. I lived through World War II and all the rationing and all those things,” Sheline recalled of his youth. “Of course, I lived on a farm, and so we had plenty to eat, because we had our own meat and eggs. But all those things were rationed, gas was rationed, you couldn’t go anyplace really, and I grew up during those times.”
Even so, Sheline said he has never experienced anything like the COVID-19 pandemic that currently has the nation on lockdown.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said of the virus. “It’s during times like these when we really need something to draw our nation together.”
A monumental task, to be sure, Sheline said he’s doing his part to bring a little comfort and hope to the community by tapping into his faith and his love for art, and particularly painting.
“I’m a water color artist, and do painting. So, I’ve been doing paintings here at home,” Sheline said of his hobby. “I’ve been painting since 1994. That’s when I started. I picked it up as a hobby, and I’m self-taught.”
Given the trying times facing many in the Goshen community and beyond as a result of the virus, Sheline has recently begun utilizing his penchant for painting to create uplifting works of art that he hopes will bring some happiness and hope to those struggling to find a little light in the darkness.
“Since I’m a pastor, I want to do things to help people. And here recently I thought, well, especially during this time in our lives, I’m going to sit down and do a painting that might give hope to those who are going through this,” Sheline said, noting that while many of his paintings are focused around cars — one of his passions — he also does a lot of military-themed work as well.
“I actually just completed one on Saturday in response to the virus,” Sheline said of his recent efforts. “I put ‘America Will Win,’ and I’ve got an American flag with an eagle on the flag, and sea shore in the background, and I have two empty chairs sitting on the beach to remember the lost. So, it’s really just about having faith, and giving people hope.”
Speaking of faith, Sheline said he’s not scared of contracting the virus, noting that he believes his Christian faith will keep him safe in the end.
“My trust is in God, and I’m sure we’re going to get through this OK,” he said. “We lost our daughter on May 11 of last year after 42 years of fighting cancer, and that was a blow to us. But, you know, we get through these things. I have faith that it’s going to happen. I mean, we’re going to make it.”
As for any advice he might have for those currently struggling in these trying times, Sheline again turned to faith as a possible answer.
“Just keep the faith, and know that we’re going to win this thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.