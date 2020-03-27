TOPEKA — Postmaster Shane Salisbury went outside Thursday to sanitize the handles on the front door of the Topeka Post Office when he found a message of thanks from some local residents.
“Some kids left this message on the sidewalk in front of the Topeka Post Office last night,” he said about the words written in chalk. “I do not know who they were (I wish I could thank them), but I thought it was a nice/bright message in this time of gloom.”
The words in green said, “Thank you for taking care of our mail.”
Salisbury said Friday he was happy to know someone would do that “with us trying to take care of things with everything going on with the coronavirus.”
He added the post office has been taking extra steps to sanitize and clean the post office, including the front doors and counter, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The post office has had fewer customers due to the stay-at-home mandate issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb, but, according to Salisbury, the customers who stop by thank postal workers daily for staying open and providing mail services.
He said one family recently brought in a note their 3-year-old daughter wrote with crayons to mail to a church member she missed seeing on Sundays.
“She can’t write yet because she’s 3, but she scribbled on it and wanted them to know she was missing them,” he said.
