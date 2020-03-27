The $2.2 trillion CARES Act that passed the House of Representatives Friday afternoon is a safety net for families and businesses that has the support of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District.
In talking from her home in Indiana as the bill was being passed, Walorski said, “I am completely supportive of the bill. I recognize the need. One of the things we wanted to do was avert panic and we want to provide for the needs of every single Hoosier in this district. We want to make sure we put a net around and put our arms around small business, that when we get on the other side of this thing — and we will — that we’ll be stronger together because we did what we needed to do, which was to put those resources right where people need them and encourage them to spend that money.”
The CARES Act provides $1,200 per person, or $2,400 per couple, and $500 per child.
“So we’ll see money in the banks fairly quickly,” Walorski said. “ ... That’s going to come primarily through direct deposit because it’s the fastest way to get cash into people’s hands. And so I would say, we’ll keep tabs on how long that transition takes but the folks that have direct deposit are going to probably see that money quicker than what it actually takes to cut a check. But I can assure them that money is coming. And they can be absolutely assured when they look at utility payments and house payments and groceries and those kinds of things, money’s on the way.”
Congress tried to a cast a broad net so as many people could receive the stimulus money. She explained that people who filed their taxes in 2019 qualify, but so do people who have not filed for 2019 but did in 2018. “If somebody hasn’t filed their taxes yet, if they file them soon, they’re going to qualify too,” Walorski said. “There’s just a broad window trying to net in every single person that’s out there that is going to need this money, and so I think that was a good concept.”
The bill also allows for people to draw up to $100,000 out of their retirement accounts, but it needs to be paid back in three years and taxes are still owed on it. What the bill does is waive the penalty fee.
Walorski explained the bill waives that temporarily. “So if folks want to access that money, they can,” she said. “And again I think one of the good things about this bill is it’s not one-size-fits-all. It’s not, ‘Hey this is the way it is and you have no other choice.’ There are so many options as to how you can access money. For some people, being able to go into their IRA or into their retirement funds is going to be easier, quicker and a lot less hassle than anything.
“For some people, it’s a godsend. They very much appreciate it.”
To work with people across the aisle and to get money into the hands of the public, Walorski said she voted for the bill even though it had items in there she did not support, such as the $25 million for the Kennedy Center.
“A lot of that stuff came from Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s bill,” Walorski said, explaining that Pelosi and House Democrats put together a bill to counter the one that came from the Senate.
“And you know elections have consequences, and this is one of those decisions where Nancy Pelosi’s the Speaker of the House and she’s obviously in that position at the negotiating table, and there’s four people to negotiate this bill when it comes to the items on this, and they look for ways to make sure they are going to be able to work across the aisle. And when you have a speaker that decided to use her authority and put in things that have no relation whatsoever to the American people, and it’s our tax money, then people get offended. I’m offended. And I think it was way out of bounds — way out of bounds of her to overstep and do that. But here it is and when it comes to my support of that bill, it’s because the bulk of that bill — 99% of that bill — is going into where it’s supposed to — into our fellow Hoosiers, our fellow business folks in the state of Indiana. But I think it’s a shame they’d do that.”
There is a lot of money in the bill for hospitals and for stockpiling, she said.
Approximately $140.4 billion was set aside for the Department of Health and Human Services. Of that, $100 billion is designated for hospital and other providers. Another $16 billion is for strategic stockpiling of medical supplies. And $4.3 billion goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walorski said to keep in mind that this is a huge country and there are a lot of hospitals. “My part in that is to advocate to make sure that our hospitals, right here, are the ones that matter to us,” she said. “ ... And you know I take it seriously that my job is to be advocating for them, so I’ve been advocating for the stockpile, making sure we get those supplies in the hospitals and making sure that all the local hospitals in this district have somebody that’s watching to make sure that we have their backs. So the same thing with this money.”
As soon as the U.S. Department of Treasury begins sending out the increments of money, Walorski said she will be tracking it to make sure the 2nd District gets its share of money and put it right back into hospitals.
“I’ve never been so grateful, and I’ve never seen such professional healthcare workers as what we have in our district, and they are doing a yeoman’s job,” she said. “They are going to be the heroes during and after this story, and I’m very grateful for what they’re doing. So I think that money that’s going to be siloed into hospitals will be very well spent in trying to just bump up the resources. Our hospitals have to recover from this when this is all said and done.”
Another part of the CARES Act is helping business and employees.
“I think it’s really important for people to know that if workers are furloughed and if workers are laid off, there’s immediate funds coming through unemployment,” Walorski said. “That’s basically federal money that’s going to be frontloaded into all these different states, and so our workers are going to be really taken care of. So on the workers’ side, I think that’s really important. And in Indiana a lot of folks who were laid off have already filed. ... You don’t have to go anywhere but your computer at home.”
And on the small business side, Walorski said there will be impact loans. These are loans for small businesses — the mom and pop shops and small companies.
“Our communities are made up primarily of small business,” she said, describing them as the backbone of the whole country. “So if these small businesses have kept people on their payroll, they can apply for it at their local bank, what’s called an impact loan, and it’s 100% forgivable, which means it would be a grant. They wouldn’t have to worry about paying it back. They could use it for things like utilities and loans and paying rent — those kinds of things.”
There are many ways and programs through this act that will help large, medium and small companies, she said. “But my concern always is how are we going to take care of Main Street. And I think this is a way, especially instead of running this through the Small Business Administration because it’s so bureaucratic and the nation would overrun it.”
The treasury secretary told banks that as long as they are an FDIC-insured banking institution, their bank is qualified to run these loans. “And so, I thought that was a huge win,” Walorski said. “It would be one call, one meeting and then being able to access funds. And that’s up to $10 million.”
Local businesses might not need that much money, she added. “But it’s there if they do,” she said.How do we pay for it?Walorski believes that once the economy is back up and running and if people use the money being deposited into their account that the economy will jump start.
“We’re going to recover quickly,” she said. “And if we have to do additional things at the federal level with a fourth bill, then we will. But I’ll tell you where we’re at in this country, is we need to — the president needs to sign this bill and then we need to get this money in our communities, we need to step back and we need to see and wait. We need to let this bill work before we start jumping to conclusions about where we’re going to be. We need to verify where we’re going to be. That’s a lot of money and we need to make sure before we start talking bill number 4, that bill 3, 2 and 1 are actually doing what they’re supposed to do. That’s the fastest way and the most efficient, safest way, I believe.”
As a message to her fellow Hoosiers, Walorski said, “My message is this, … we are Hoosiers and we are Americans, and we’ll get through this together. We are in this together. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re providing a safety net for families, for single moms, for small and large and medium-sized companies, and at the end of the day this is who we are. We’re going to care for each other. We’re going to walk through this together. And we’re going to come out so much stronger on the other side.”
She also thanks all healthcare workers in the district. “I’ve never seen something like this with such a rapid deployment of the most professional people who are risking their health, who are on the front line. They’re overworking; they’re underpaid; and they’re the heroes that are going to go down in history of saving our country.”
