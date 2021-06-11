MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Randy L. Patterson, 54, and Melissa M. Hectus Krowicki, 51, both of 13849 S. County Line Road, Syracuse
Brooklyn K. Hanson, 26, and Ian E. Hamrick, 28, both of 272 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Laura A. Hartman, 21, 418 N. Second St., Apt. 7, Elkhart, and Joshua R. Troyer, 23, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen
Tasha N. Dipietro, 31, and Jamie L. Potter, 35, both of 56705 Shore Ave., Elkhart
Amber K. Balentine, 32, and Michael S. Weaver, 40, both of 58249 Westleaf Manor Blvd., Elkhart
Troy L. Johnson, 54, and Latricia M. Pixley, 47, both of 13312 C.R. 4, Middlebury
Ronna S. Wiley, 50, and Gregory A. Whalen, 54, both of 27561 Plainfield Drive
Taylor L. Shreiner, 24, 53674 Ridgeview Lane, Bristol, and Tyler W. Barrett, 27, 59342 Old C.R. 17, Goshen
Annamarie R.S. Eicher, 26, and Leland C. Miller, 27, both of 22200 Fawn River Road, Sturgis, Michigan
Amy M. Blosser, 43, and Ross G. Yoder, 42, both of 143 ½ Meadows, Nappanee
Loren S. Miller, 26, 62976 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Rita K. Nissley, 20, 67741 C.R. 37, Millersburg
Joel W. Shipley, 21, and Danielle L. Olson, 21, both of 1311 Crimson Leaf Drive, Goshen
Dallas L. Schwartz, 25, 401 N. Elm St., Nappanee, and Brooklyn B. Beeson, 22, 7888 Plymouth-Goshen Trail, Bremen
John W. Whitmyer Jr., 58, and Cheri E. Vandenberg, 57, both of 51832 C.R. 9, Elkhart
Richard J. Nusbaum, 56, 130 ½ Second St., Elkhart, and Donna M. Garber, 48, 117 W. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Regan E. Hochstetler, 20, 10170 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana, and Joshua M. Rutledge, 20, 11619 C.R. 16, Middlebury
Bryan L. Slater, 43, and Jody L. Slater, 43, both of 923 Laurel St., Elkhart
Kami L. Wilburn, 47, and Thomas C. Clark, 53, both of 1021 Lucerne Drive, Goshen
Lucia I. Davila Marcano, 27, and Diego Varela Fiore, 32, both of 707 Clarinet Blvd. W., Elkhart
Andrew B. Fritz, 50, and Amber D. Kirkness, 33, both of 2934 Bane Berry St., Elkhart
Christopher J. Neice, 53, and Vanessa K. Martin, 41, both of 52195 C.R. 11, Elkhart
Eric O. Dean, 27, 1128 Woodward Ave., Elkhart, and Shay L. Kurz, 28, 190 Blackstone St., Soldotna, Alaska
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Heather Miller, Elkhart, and Adam Miller, Granger. Married June 11, 2011, separated in June 2016; two minor children.
Byron K. Griffith, Goshen, and Crystal R. Griffith, Pompano Beach, Florida. Married Nov. 2, 2011, separated in March.
Mark E. Eldridge, Goshen, and Xiumin Eldridge, Goshen. Married Aug. 4, 2018, separated June 1.
Tobias Carter, Goshen, and Alainea Carter, Wakarusa. Married Nov. 24, 2001, separated June 1.
Laura L. Peter, Nappanee, and Christopher D. Peter, Syracuse. Married Aug. 12, 2006, separated Oct. 26, 2020.
