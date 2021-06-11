MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Randy L. Patterson, 54, and Melissa M. Hectus Krowicki, 51, both of 13849 S. County Line Road, Syracuse

Brooklyn K. Hanson, 26, and Ian E. Hamrick, 28, both of 272 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Laura A. Hartman, 21, 418 N. Second St., Apt. 7, Elkhart, and Joshua R. Troyer, 23, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen

Tasha N. Dipietro, 31, and Jamie L. Potter, 35, both of 56705 Shore Ave., Elkhart

Amber K. Balentine, 32, and Michael S. Weaver, 40, both of 58249 Westleaf Manor Blvd., Elkhart

Troy L. Johnson, 54, and Latricia M. Pixley, 47, both of 13312 C.R. 4, Middlebury

Ronna S. Wiley, 50, and Gregory A. Whalen, 54, both of 27561 Plainfield Drive

Taylor L. Shreiner, 24, 53674 Ridgeview Lane, Bristol, and Tyler W. Barrett, 27, 59342 Old C.R. 17, Goshen

Annamarie R.S. Eicher, 26, and Leland C. Miller, 27, both of 22200 Fawn River Road, Sturgis, Michigan

Amy M. Blosser, 43, and Ross G. Yoder, 42, both of 143 ½ Meadows, Nappanee

Loren S. Miller, 26, 62976 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Rita K. Nissley, 20, 67741 C.R. 37, Millersburg

Joel W. Shipley, 21, and Danielle L. Olson, 21, both of 1311 Crimson Leaf Drive, Goshen

Dallas L. Schwartz, 25, 401 N. Elm St., Nappanee, and Brooklyn B. Beeson, 22, 7888 Plymouth-Goshen Trail, Bremen

John W. Whitmyer Jr., 58, and Cheri E. Vandenberg, 57, both of 51832 C.R. 9, Elkhart

Richard J. Nusbaum, 56, 130 ½ Second St., Elkhart, and Donna M. Garber, 48, 117 W. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

Regan E. Hochstetler, 20, 10170 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana, and Joshua M. Rutledge, 20, 11619 C.R. 16, Middlebury

Bryan L. Slater, 43, and Jody L. Slater, 43, both of 923 Laurel St., Elkhart

Kami L. Wilburn, 47, and Thomas C. Clark, 53, both of 1021 Lucerne Drive, Goshen

Lucia I. Davila Marcano, 27, and Diego Varela Fiore, 32, both of 707 Clarinet Blvd. W., Elkhart

Andrew B. Fritz, 50, and Amber D. Kirkness, 33, both of 2934 Bane Berry St., Elkhart

Christopher J. Neice, 53, and Vanessa K. Martin, 41, both of 52195 C.R. 11, Elkhart

Eric O. Dean, 27, 1128 Woodward Ave., Elkhart, and Shay L. Kurz, 28, 190 Blackstone St., Soldotna, Alaska

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Heather Miller, Elkhart, and Adam Miller, Granger. Married June 11, 2011, separated in June 2016; two minor children.

Byron K. Griffith, Goshen, and Crystal R. Griffith, Pompano Beach, Florida. Married Nov. 2, 2011, separated in March.

Mark E. Eldridge, Goshen, and Xiumin Eldridge, Goshen. Married Aug. 4, 2018, separated June 1.

Tobias Carter, Goshen, and Alainea Carter, Wakarusa. Married Nov. 24, 2001, separated June 1.

Laura L. Peter, Nappanee, and Christopher D. Peter, Syracuse. Married Aug. 12, 2006, separated Oct. 26, 2020.

